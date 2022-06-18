SegnaliSezioni
Gary Comey

Blackwave California

Gary Comey
45 recensioni
Affidabilità
492 settimane
2 / 66K USD
Copia per 149 USD al mese
crescita dal 2016 1 209%
ICMarkets-Live03
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 674
Profit Trade:
2 095 (78.34%)
Loss Trade:
579 (21.65%)
Best Trade:
659.54 USD
Worst Trade:
-978.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
45 379.61 USD (1 379 114 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20 193.95 USD (481 339 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (91.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 169.47 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
93.91%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.36%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.35
Long Trade:
1 895 (70.87%)
Short Trade:
779 (29.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.25
Profitto previsto:
9.42 USD
Profitto medio:
21.66 USD
Perdita media:
-34.88 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-2 387.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 775.98 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
0.40%
Previsione annuale:
4.80%
Algo trading:
11%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
22.45 USD
Massimale:
3 969.37 USD (17.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.92% (366.16 USD)
Per equità:
61.43% (6 078.51 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 364
USDCAD 257
EURGBP 220
EURUSD 216
EURCHF 168
USDCHF 167
GBPUSD 151
GBPNZD 135
AUDNZD 130
GBPCHF 126
EURCAD 108
AUDCHF 85
NZDUSD 77
CADJPY 70
AUDUSD 66
NZDJPY 50
CHFJPY 48
EURAUD 42
GBPCAD 42
CADCHF 24
AUDCAD 24
GBPAUD 21
USDZAR 14
USDSGD 14
EURJPY 13
EURNZD 11
NZDCHF 10
NZDCAD 9
XAUUSD 5
AUDJPY 4
GBPJPY 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 2.2K
USDCAD 2.8K
EURGBP -3.2K
EURUSD 1.1K
EURCHF 2.3K
USDCHF 2.1K
GBPUSD 3.6K
GBPNZD 2.7K
AUDNZD 1.5K
GBPCHF 2K
EURCAD 395
AUDCHF 717
NZDUSD 522
CADJPY 1.3K
AUDUSD 644
NZDJPY 674
CHFJPY 414
EURAUD 331
GBPCAD 707
CADCHF 218
AUDCAD 241
GBPAUD 880
USDZAR 96
USDSGD 126
EURJPY 28
EURNZD 54
NZDCHF 103
NZDCAD 472
XAUUSD 95
AUDJPY 41
GBPJPY 27
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 153K
USDCAD 95K
EURGBP -37K
EURUSD 27K
EURCHF 43K
USDCHF 35K
GBPUSD 52K
GBPNZD 45K
AUDNZD 38K
GBPCHF 26K
EURCAD 13K
AUDCHF 16K
NZDUSD 26K
CADJPY 32K
AUDUSD 19K
NZDJPY 13K
CHFJPY 17K
EURAUD 11K
GBPCAD 14K
CADCHF 7.7K
AUDCAD 6.5K
GBPAUD 17K
USDZAR 214K
USDSGD 6.9K
EURJPY 4.4K
EURNZD 4.3K
NZDCHF 1.8K
NZDCAD 2.5K
XAUUSD 8.1K
AUDJPY -546
GBPJPY 1K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +659.54 USD
Worst Trade: -979 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +91.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 387.93 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live03" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalCityMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic2
0.00 × 2
AFXCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 19
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
TradeWise-LiveUS
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
PFD-Real
0.00 × 1
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 42
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
GAFXTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXGiantsBM-Real10
0.00 × 4
YuloTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
StreamForex-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.00 × 2
CalibrateManagement-Live
0.00 × 2
Trade12-Primary
0.10 × 21
FXGiantsUK-Real4
0.15 × 89
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.17 × 23
ZeroMarkets-Live
0.23 × 35
DooPrime-Live 2
0.27 × 11
MEXExchange-Live
0.29 × 14
Strategy 


Strategy Description


Suggest 1:200 or 1:500 leverage. The master account is an US Dollar account. Large positions will be placed with hedging feature used as risk control. This account is a lower risk version of Blackwave Algarve.





Valutazione media:
Saeed Dd
131
Saeed Dd 2022.06.18 18:34 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Guiovanni Granados
581
Guiovanni Granados 2021.11.11 06:08   

poca negociación

Rizky Respati -
137
Rizky Respati - 2021.06.20 17:25 
 

Overall OK but some trades open for too long.

Pavel Grishkov
529
Pavel Grishkov 2021.05.22 07:45 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Xing Zhihao
1363
Xing Zhihao 2021.03.12 16:07  (modificato 2021.03.12 16:08)   

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nick
179
nick 2021.03.09 08:44  (modificato 2021.03.09 10:31)   

I really dont know why this signal is so popular. I ve been copying this Signal for a month now and i can say this signal doesnt worth the subscription fees. The Signal has since about a month open Positions in DD of 6-10% , paying every night for a month now Swap fees in order to take at the End of the Month a Grow of 1% , which is actually not a really Grow of 1% beause the as i said the Signal is in DD all the time, so the Signal provider just closes some Positions with small Profit so the Month in the Statistic shows in Profit and the Signal has only positiv Months in Row. I also dont think you need to be a proffesional trader to to use the trade strategy of the Signal, its just builds a grid unter and above the overbought and oversold market acocrding to the daily RSI Ievels and waits for the market to turn. Much better signals or EA out there IMO.

Israel Alejandro Gonzalez Valdez
248
Israel Alejandro Gonzalez Valdez 2021.02.18 14:31   

The worst signal, you can see good numbers in the stadistcs but at the moment you start this signal everything goes wrong, open positions agains the trade, without Stop Level, Really??? This is not trading, is gambling.

Wai Shing Ng
784
Wai Shing Ng 2021.02.13 17:23  (modificato 2021.02.13 17:49)   

In my opinion, why signal from Gary is the best? Because earn money is just a part of it. The most attractive part is he always share with us what he think about the market, this can broaden my horizons and know more about the Situation. EA can never provide this.

Money Kumar
116
Money Kumar 2021.02.13 12:17 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Shengzu Zhong
1562
Shengzu Zhong 2021.02.02 16:47 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Cesar Daniel Hernandez Ochoa
72
Cesar Daniel Hernandez Ochoa 2021.01.26 06:03 
 

Primera semana utilizandolo y me a dado muy buenos resultados, se nota su experiencia!!! lo recomiendo, uso una cuenta de 1000 dolares y los resultados no son muy altos, asi que no hay que tener grandes espectativas, poco a poco la cuenta crecera, espero estar muy buen tiempo con este servicio.

Avisx1234
146
Avisx1234 2021.01.09 03:28 
 

2 months with Gary so far so good.

Started with Pacific then changed to California after checked my account size with the systems’ equity drawdown.

Caution: This system is clearly counter trend grid system, meaning that you can get big equity drawdown before all positions closing in profit or small loss.

If you have big enough account to withstand at least historical equity drawdown of the system, you can enjoy it. Should do the math before subscription.

Ze He
167
Ze He 2021.01.04 09:23   

When you don't subscribe, the author makes money. When you subscribe, except waiting, it's painful.

Miroslav Tsymbalistyi
19
Miroslav Tsymbalistyi 2020.12.31 15:17 
 

фігня полная

Kim Hoang Nguyen
289
Kim Hoang Nguyen 2020.12.14 09:22   

tôi đang theo tín hiệu này, hi vọng nó sẽ đem lại 1 kết quả tốt cho tài khoản của tôi

MiguelRRP
86
MiguelRRP 2020.12.09 16:34 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

chuff
112
chuff 2020.11.25 04:48 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

zali678
174
zali678 2020.11.13 14:52 
 

I just renew my subscription but still did not received any signal, In fact when I chceked the signal provider history and an open trade is made. What the hell. I might not use this provider signal anymore. Its not reliable.

Owen Turalde
89
Owen Turalde 2020.11.06 15:13   

waste of money time, do not copy this trader

AndyFX
77
AndyFX 2020.09.23 20:26  (modificato 2020.09.23 20:27) 
 

I have been following Blackwave's signals for three years already. Gary is a professional trader with an awesome record. He is a counter-trend trader and a key feature to his strategy is position sizing. Make sure you read and understand what's stated on the signal's description page. If you are experiencing large drawdowns, then you are not understanding it. Highly recommended. 5 stars.

2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 11:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.29 13:04
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.27 19:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 10:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.15 15:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.08 00:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 18:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.25 07:04
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.12 14:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.10 23:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.04 19:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 03:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.26 07:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.25 14:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.23 13:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.23 10:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
