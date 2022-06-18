- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 674
Profit Trade:
2 095 (78.34%)
Loss Trade:
579 (21.65%)
Best Trade:
659.54 USD
Worst Trade:
-978.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
45 379.61 USD (1 379 114 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20 193.95 USD (481 339 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (91.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 169.47 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
93.91%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.36%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.35
Long Trade:
1 895 (70.87%)
Short Trade:
779 (29.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.25
Profitto previsto:
9.42 USD
Profitto medio:
21.66 USD
Perdita media:
-34.88 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-2 387.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 775.98 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
0.40%
Previsione annuale:
4.80%
Algo trading:
11%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
22.45 USD
Massimale:
3 969.37 USD (17.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.92% (366.16 USD)
Per equità:
61.43% (6 078.51 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|364
|USDCAD
|257
|EURGBP
|220
|EURUSD
|216
|EURCHF
|168
|USDCHF
|167
|GBPUSD
|151
|GBPNZD
|135
|AUDNZD
|130
|GBPCHF
|126
|EURCAD
|108
|AUDCHF
|85
|NZDUSD
|77
|CADJPY
|70
|AUDUSD
|66
|NZDJPY
|50
|CHFJPY
|48
|EURAUD
|42
|GBPCAD
|42
|CADCHF
|24
|AUDCAD
|24
|GBPAUD
|21
|USDZAR
|14
|USDSGD
|14
|EURJPY
|13
|EURNZD
|11
|NZDCHF
|10
|NZDCAD
|9
|XAUUSD
|5
|AUDJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|2.8K
|EURGBP
|-3.2K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|EURCHF
|2.3K
|USDCHF
|2.1K
|GBPUSD
|3.6K
|GBPNZD
|2.7K
|AUDNZD
|1.5K
|GBPCHF
|2K
|EURCAD
|395
|AUDCHF
|717
|NZDUSD
|522
|CADJPY
|1.3K
|AUDUSD
|644
|NZDJPY
|674
|CHFJPY
|414
|EURAUD
|331
|GBPCAD
|707
|CADCHF
|218
|AUDCAD
|241
|GBPAUD
|880
|USDZAR
|96
|USDSGD
|126
|EURJPY
|28
|EURNZD
|54
|NZDCHF
|103
|NZDCAD
|472
|XAUUSD
|95
|AUDJPY
|41
|GBPJPY
|27
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|153K
|USDCAD
|95K
|EURGBP
|-37K
|EURUSD
|27K
|EURCHF
|43K
|USDCHF
|35K
|GBPUSD
|52K
|GBPNZD
|45K
|AUDNZD
|38K
|GBPCHF
|26K
|EURCAD
|13K
|AUDCHF
|16K
|NZDUSD
|26K
|CADJPY
|32K
|AUDUSD
|19K
|NZDJPY
|13K
|CHFJPY
|17K
|EURAUD
|11K
|GBPCAD
|14K
|CADCHF
|7.7K
|AUDCAD
|6.5K
|GBPAUD
|17K
|USDZAR
|214K
|USDSGD
|6.9K
|EURJPY
|4.4K
|EURNZD
|4.3K
|NZDCHF
|1.8K
|NZDCAD
|2.5K
|XAUUSD
|8.1K
|AUDJPY
|-546
|GBPJPY
|1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +659.54 USD
Worst Trade: -979 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +91.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 387.93 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live03" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalCityMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Classic2
|0.00 × 2
|
AFXCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 19
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TradeWise-LiveUS
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
PFD-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 42
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
GAFXTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGiantsBM-Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
YuloTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
StreamForex-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
CalibrateManagement-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Trade12-Primary
|0.10 × 21
|
FXGiantsUK-Real4
|0.15 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.17 × 23
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|0.23 × 35
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.27 × 11
|
MEXExchange-Live
|0.29 × 14
Strategy
Strategy Description
Suggest 1:200 or 1:500 leverage. The master account is an US Dollar account. Large positions will be placed with hedging feature used as risk control. This account is a lower risk version of Blackwave Algarve.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
149USD al mese
1 209%
2
66K
USD
USD
5.7K
USD
USD
492
11%
2 674
78%
94%
2.24
9.42
USD
USD
61%
1:500
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
poca negociación
Overall OK but some trades open for too long.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
I really dont know why this signal is so popular. I ve been copying this Signal for a month now and i can say this signal doesnt worth the subscription fees. The Signal has since about a month open Positions in DD of 6-10% , paying every night for a month now Swap fees in order to take at the End of the Month a Grow of 1% , which is actually not a really Grow of 1% beause the as i said the Signal is in DD all the time, so the Signal provider just closes some Positions with small Profit so the Month in the Statistic shows in Profit and the Signal has only positiv Months in Row. I also dont think you need to be a proffesional trader to to use the trade strategy of the Signal, its just builds a grid unter and above the overbought and oversold market acocrding to the daily RSI Ievels and waits for the market to turn. Much better signals or EA out there IMO.
The worst signal, you can see good numbers in the stadistcs but at the moment you start this signal everything goes wrong, open positions agains the trade, without Stop Level, Really??? This is not trading, is gambling.
In my opinion, why signal from Gary is the best? Because earn money is just a part of it. The most attractive part is he always share with us what he think about the market, this can broaden my horizons and know more about the Situation. EA can never provide this.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
Primera semana utilizandolo y me a dado muy buenos resultados, se nota su experiencia!!! lo recomiendo, uso una cuenta de 1000 dolares y los resultados no son muy altos, asi que no hay que tener grandes espectativas, poco a poco la cuenta crecera, espero estar muy buen tiempo con este servicio.
2 months with Gary so far so good.
Started with Pacific then changed to California after checked my account size with the systems’ equity drawdown.
Caution: This system is clearly counter trend grid system, meaning that you can get big equity drawdown before all positions closing in profit or small loss.
If you have big enough account to withstand at least historical equity drawdown of the system, you can enjoy it. Should do the math before subscription.
When you don't subscribe, the author makes money. When you subscribe, except waiting, it's painful.
фігня полная
tôi đang theo tín hiệu này, hi vọng nó sẽ đem lại 1 kết quả tốt cho tài khoản của tôi
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione
I just renew my subscription but still did not received any signal, In fact when I chceked the signal provider history and an open trade is made. What the hell. I might not use this provider signal anymore. Its not reliable.
waste of money time, do not copy this trader
I have been following Blackwave's signals for three years already. Gary is a professional trader with an awesome record. He is a counter-trend trader and a key feature to his strategy is position sizing. Make sure you read and understand what's stated on the signal's description page. If you are experiencing large drawdowns, then you are not understanding it. Highly recommended. 5 stars.