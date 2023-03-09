SignauxSections
Pedro Jose Crespo Flandoli

SignalAO

Pedro Jose Crespo Flandoli
0 avis
132 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 -26%
Pepperstone-Edge03
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
28 637
Bénéfice trades:
21 171 (73.92%)
Perte trades:
7 466 (26.07%)
Meilleure transaction:
772.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 922.59 USD
Bénéfice brut:
31 453.15 USD (1 541 372 pips)
Perte brute:
-35 423.53 USD (1 959 093 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
98 (29.09 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
778.16 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
69.03%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.68%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
-0.52
Longs trades:
14 076 (49.15%)
Courts trades:
14 561 (50.85%)
Facteur de profit:
0.89
Rendement attendu:
-0.14 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.49 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.74 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
53 (-4 588.22 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 588.22 USD (53)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.56%
Prévision annuelle:
-6.77%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4 025.57 USD
Maximal:
7 642.85 USD (88.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
48.69% (7 642.85 USD)
Par fonds propres:
54.68% (7 376.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 6979
NZDUSD 6484
EURCAD 3935
NZDCAD 3230
GBPJPY 1958
EURGBP 1411
AUDUSD 1188
XAUUSD 1117
USDCHF 670
AUDCHF 568
GBPUSD 293
NAS100 144
US30 115
AUDCAD 79
USDCAD 75
USDJPY 60
EURJPY 57
CHFJPY 43
EURNZD 39
GBPNZD 34
AUDJPY 30
EURCHF 27
EURAUD 27
GBPCAD 27
GBPCHF 25
CADCHF 7
AUDNZD 5
CADJPY 3
NZDCHF 3
GBPAUD 2
NZDJPY 2
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -1.9K
NZDUSD 1.1K
EURCAD 551
NZDCAD 177
GBPJPY -328
EURGBP 360
AUDUSD 222
XAUUSD -1.4K
USDCHF -2.8K
AUDCHF 167
GBPUSD -171
NAS100 -6
US30 39
AUDCAD 55
USDCAD -191
USDJPY -41
EURJPY 33
CHFJPY 34
EURNZD 83
GBPNZD 17
AUDJPY 0
EURCHF 29
EURAUD 28
GBPCAD -10
GBPCHF -60
CADCHF 14
AUDNZD 12
CADJPY 10
NZDCHF 22
GBPAUD 11
NZDJPY -9
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -264K
NZDUSD -17K
EURCAD 13K
NZDCAD -15K
GBPJPY -32K
EURGBP 6.6K
AUDUSD 6.7K
XAUUSD -45K
USDCHF -45K
AUDCHF -11K
GBPUSD -12K
NAS100 -2.7K
US30 27
AUDCAD 7.6K
USDCAD -16K
USDJPY -8K
EURJPY 4.2K
CHFJPY 5.7K
EURNZD 12K
GBPNZD 3.3K
AUDJPY 255
EURCHF 2.7K
EURAUD 3.4K
GBPCAD 603
GBPCHF 990
CADCHF 1K
AUDNZD 2.1K
CADJPY 1.3K
NZDCHF 1.8K
GBPAUD 1.8K
NZDJPY -841
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +772.05 USD
Pire transaction: -1 923 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 53
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +29.09 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 588.22 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Dunboyne-Production
0.00 × 1
TMS-Demo
0.00 × 37
LCG-Live
0.00 × 1
ETXCapital-Live Server
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 3
Activtrades-2
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.14 × 21
EuromarketFX-Live
0.31 × 404
Tier1FX-Real
0.35 × 68
ICMarkets-Live04
0.37 × 601
XM.COM-Real 14
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-Demo
0.40 × 10
ForexMart-RealServer
0.44 × 39
ICMarkets-Live08
0.45 × 33
EGlobal-Classic3
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live09
0.52 × 50
ViproMarkets-Live
0.58 × 33
ICMarkets-Live16
0.63 × 24
Pepperstone-01
0.64 × 610
230 plus...
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SignalAO
30 USD par mois
-26%
0
0
USD
4.5K
USD
132
93%
28 637
73%
69%
0.88
-0.14
USD
55%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.