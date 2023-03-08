MAPLEROO use technical and fundamental analysis to predict the direction of the pair's price movement and make trading decisions based on their analysis.

One of the ways to look for safe regions of the market is to use technical analysis to identify price patterns that may indicate future market changes. This involves studying price charts to identify patterns such as support and resistance, Fibonacci levels, moving averages and technical indicators.

Pair: AUDCAD

TimeFrame: M1.

Recommended Deposit for Safe Risk: 2000$. For Moderate Risk: 1000$. For High Risk (be careful!): Less than 1000$





FEATURES:

Solid backtest and proven live performance

No need to adjust GMT

Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below

It has additional and independent positions for each pair

We recommend the best ECN brokers for your successful use.





HOW TO INSTALL:

The EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 AUDCAD chart

Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.

You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.





REQUIREMENTS:

It is not a Scalper, so it can be used on any broker, however we recommend low spread brokers (ECN) for better performance

The EA should run on a VPS continuously VPS



