Trades:
2 012
Bénéfice trades:
1 327 (65.95%)
Perte trades:
685 (34.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
368.82 AUD
Pire transaction:
-83.65 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
5 823.09 AUD (264 654 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 467.36 AUD (197 863 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (20.72 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
492.64 AUD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
98.82%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
36.17%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.53
Longs trades:
1 005 (49.95%)
Courts trades:
1 007 (50.05%)
Facteur de profit:
1.68
Rendement attendu:
1.17 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.39 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-5.06 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-425.75 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-425.75 AUD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.51%
Prévision annuelle:
30.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
22.93 AUD
Maximal:
425.75 AUD (70.63%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
70.63% (425.75 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
64.07% (993.96 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2012
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|67K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live23" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.30 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.38 × 76
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.45 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.61 × 398
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.71 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.79 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.20 × 120
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.42 × 31
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.54 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.73 × 272
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|2.00 × 38
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.04 × 305
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.41 × 96
|
XMTrading-Real 49
|3.84 × 80
|
XMTrading-Real 257
|3.87 × 131
|
Longhorn-Real2
|3.96 × 25
41 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
MAPLEROO use technical and fundamental analysis to predict the direction of the pair's price movement and make trading decisions based on their analysis.
One of the ways to look for safe regions of the market is to use technical analysis to identify price patterns that may indicate future market changes. This involves studying price charts to identify patterns such as support and resistance, Fibonacci levels, moving averages and technical indicators.
Pair: AUDCAD
TimeFrame: M1.
Recommended Deposit for Safe Risk: 2000$. For Moderate Risk: 1000$. For High Risk (be careful!): Less than 1000$
RECOMMENDED BROKER: EQUITI
FEATURES:
Solid backtest and proven live performance
No need to adjust GMT
Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
It has additional and independent positions for each pair
We recommend the best ECN brokers for your successful use.
HOW TO INSTALL:
The EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 AUDCAD chart
Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.
You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.
REQUIREMENTS:
It is not a Scalper, so it can be used on any broker, however we recommend low spread brokers (ECN) for better performance
The EA should run on a VPS continuously VPS
