Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel

MAPLEROO

Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
0 avis
Fiabilité
135 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 1 166%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 012
Bénéfice trades:
1 327 (65.95%)
Perte trades:
685 (34.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
368.82 AUD
Pire transaction:
-83.65 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
5 823.09 AUD (264 654 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 467.36 AUD (197 863 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (20.72 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
492.64 AUD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
98.82%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
36.17%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.53
Longs trades:
1 005 (49.95%)
Courts trades:
1 007 (50.05%)
Facteur de profit:
1.68
Rendement attendu:
1.17 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.39 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-5.06 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-425.75 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-425.75 AUD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.51%
Prévision annuelle:
30.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
22.93 AUD
Maximal:
425.75 AUD (70.63%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
70.63% (425.75 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
64.07% (993.96 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2012
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 67K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +368.82 AUD
Pire transaction: -84 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +20.72 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -425.75 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live23" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.30 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.61 × 398
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.79 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.20 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.42 × 31
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.73 × 272
ICMarketsSC-Live27
2.00 × 38
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.04 × 305
Darwinex-Live
2.41 × 96
XMTrading-Real 49
3.84 × 80
XMTrading-Real 257
3.87 × 131
Longhorn-Real2
3.96 × 25
41 plus...
MAPLEROO use technical and fundamental analysis to predict the direction of the pair's price movement and make trading decisions based on their analysis.
One of the ways to look for safe regions of the market is to use technical analysis to identify price patterns that may indicate future market changes. This involves studying price charts to identify patterns such as support and resistance, Fibonacci levels, moving averages and technical indicators.

Pair: AUDCAD
TimeFrame: M1.
Recommended Deposit for Safe Risk: 2000$. For Moderate Risk: 1000$. For High Risk (be careful!): Less than 1000$
RECOMMENDED BROKER: EQUITI

FEATURES:
Solid backtest and proven live performance 
No need to adjust GMT
Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
It has additional and independent positions for each pair
We recommend the best ECN brokers for your successful use.

HOW TO INSTALL:
The EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 AUDCAD chart
Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.
You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.

REQUIREMENTS:
It is not a Scalper, so it can be used on any broker, however we recommend low spread brokers (ECN) for better performance 
The EA should run on a VPS continuously VPS

