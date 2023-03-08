SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / MAPLEROO
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel

MAPLEROO

Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
135 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 1 166%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 013
Profit Trade:
1 328 (65.97%)
Loss Trade:
685 (34.03%)
Best Trade:
368.82 AUD
Worst Trade:
-83.65 AUD
Profitto lordo:
5 824.20 AUD (264 766 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 467.36 AUD (197 863 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (20.72 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
492.64 AUD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
98.82%
Massimo carico di deposito:
36.17%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.54
Long Trade:
1 005 (49.93%)
Short Trade:
1 008 (50.07%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.68
Profitto previsto:
1.17 AUD
Profitto medio:
4.39 AUD
Perdita media:
-5.06 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-425.75 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-425.75 AUD (8)
Crescita mensile:
2.55%
Previsione annuale:
30.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
22.93 AUD
Massimale:
425.75 AUD (70.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
70.63% (425.75 AUD)
Per equità:
64.07% (993.96 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2013
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 1.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 67K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +368.82 AUD
Worst Trade: -84 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +20.72 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -425.75 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live23" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.30 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.61 × 398
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.79 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.20 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.42 × 31
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.73 × 272
ICMarketsSC-Live27
2.00 × 38
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.04 × 305
Darwinex-Live
2.41 × 96
XMTrading-Real 49
3.84 × 80
XMTrading-Real 257
3.87 × 131
Longhorn-Real2
3.96 × 25
41 più
MAPLEROO use technical and fundamental analysis to predict the direction of the pair's price movement and make trading decisions based on their analysis.
One of the ways to look for safe regions of the market is to use technical analysis to identify price patterns that may indicate future market changes. This involves studying price charts to identify patterns such as support and resistance, Fibonacci levels, moving averages and technical indicators.

Pair: AUDCAD
TimeFrame: M1.
Recommended Deposit for Safe Risk: 2000$. For Moderate Risk: 1000$. For High Risk (be careful!): Less than 1000$
RECOMMENDED BROKER: EQUITI

FEATURES:
Solid backtest and proven live performance 
No need to adjust GMT
Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
It has additional and independent positions for each pair
We recommend the best ECN brokers for your successful use.

HOW TO INSTALL:
The EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 AUDCAD chart
Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.
You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.

REQUIREMENTS:
It is not a Scalper, so it can be used on any broker, however we recommend low spread brokers (ECN) for better performance 
The EA should run on a VPS continuously VPS

Non ci sono recensioni
2024.06.07 15:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.06.03 16:18
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.31 17:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.31 14:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.29 11:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.29 09:16
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.29 04:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.29 03:33
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.28 16:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.28 15:23
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.22 17:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.21 11:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.21 05:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.21 02:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.21 00:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.20 23:20
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.20 22:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.20 17:36
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.20 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.15 14:34
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
