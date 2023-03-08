- Crescita
Trade:
2 013
Profit Trade:
1 328 (65.97%)
Loss Trade:
685 (34.03%)
Best Trade:
368.82 AUD
Worst Trade:
-83.65 AUD
Profitto lordo:
5 824.20 AUD (264 766 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 467.36 AUD (197 863 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (20.72 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
492.64 AUD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
98.82%
Massimo carico di deposito:
36.17%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.54
Long Trade:
1 005 (49.93%)
Short Trade:
1 008 (50.07%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.68
Profitto previsto:
1.17 AUD
Profitto medio:
4.39 AUD
Perdita media:
-5.06 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-425.75 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-425.75 AUD (8)
Crescita mensile:
2.55%
Previsione annuale:
30.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
22.93 AUD
Massimale:
425.75 AUD (70.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
70.63% (425.75 AUD)
Per equità:
64.07% (993.96 AUD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2013
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|67K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +368.82 AUD
Worst Trade: -84 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +20.72 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -425.75 AUD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live23" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.30 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.38 × 76
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.45 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.61 × 398
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.71 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.79 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.20 × 120
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.42 × 31
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.54 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.73 × 272
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|2.00 × 38
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.04 × 305
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.41 × 96
|
XMTrading-Real 49
|3.84 × 80
|
XMTrading-Real 257
|3.87 × 131
|
Longhorn-Real2
|3.96 × 25
MAPLEROO use technical and fundamental analysis to predict the direction of the pair's price movement and make trading decisions based on their analysis.
One of the ways to look for safe regions of the market is to use technical analysis to identify price patterns that may indicate future market changes. This involves studying price charts to identify patterns such as support and resistance, Fibonacci levels, moving averages and technical indicators.
Pair: AUDCAD
TimeFrame: M1.
Recommended Deposit for Safe Risk: 2000$. For Moderate Risk: 1000$. For High Risk (be careful!): Less than 1000$
RECOMMENDED BROKER: EQUITI
FEATURES:
Solid backtest and proven live performance
No need to adjust GMT
Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
It has additional and independent positions for each pair
We recommend the best ECN brokers for your successful use.
HOW TO INSTALL:
The EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 AUDCAD chart
Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.
You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.
REQUIREMENTS:
It is not a Scalper, so it can be used on any broker, however we recommend low spread brokers (ECN) for better performance
The EA should run on a VPS continuously VPS
