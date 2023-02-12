- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
3 010
Bénéfice trades:
2 096 (69.63%)
Perte trades:
914 (30.37%)
Meilleure transaction:
312.36 AUD
Pire transaction:
-164.38 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
20 626.04 AUD (488 743 pips)
Perte brute:
-8 570.64 AUD (267 205 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (285.09 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
383.58 AUD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
85.19%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.79%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
33
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
29.68
Longs trades:
1 432 (47.57%)
Courts trades:
1 578 (52.43%)
Facteur de profit:
2.41
Rendement attendu:
4.01 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.84 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-9.38 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-363.39 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-363.39 AUD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.72%
Prévision annuelle:
45.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
18.23 AUD
Maximal:
406.14 AUD (1.87%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.04% (363.39 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
35.68% (7 607.39 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1244
|NZDCAD
|1080
|AUDNZD
|686
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|4K
|NZDCAD
|3.5K
|AUDNZD
|1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|90K
|NZDCAD
|69K
|AUDNZD
|64K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +312.36 AUD
Pire transaction: -164 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +285.09 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -363.39 AUD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.63 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.85 × 333
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 137
SecureFX Trader
Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies - securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader
This signal is the higher risk signal of Cradle with an aim of returns over 40% per year.
We run two strategy setups - standard risk and higher risk strategies.
The standard and higher risk strategies operate the same. The only difference is the lot size on the level of equity. The higher risk (HR) strategies minimum equity requirement is $10,000 but opens the lot size the same as what is opened on our standard risk strategy.
The reason for setting up the higher risk strategies is we wanted to push our strategies and have a large target to achieve. This target is generating an average return of 40% each year for 10 years. The outcome is to grow the $10,000 to $1 million in 10 years. This means all returns stay in the strategy and keep compounding to achieve the outcome.
To achieve this, the HR strategies will have larger draw downs and carry 3 times the risk of the standard risk strategies. If the draw down reaches 30% bots are stopped from opening more positions to give time for the trades to turn itself around or look to take manual control.
This signal is setup for minimum investment of $10,000.
Find below a list of all our strategies:
