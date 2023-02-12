- Crescita
Trade:
3 010
Profit Trade:
2 096 (69.63%)
Loss Trade:
914 (30.37%)
Best Trade:
312.36 AUD
Worst Trade:
-164.38 AUD
Profitto lordo:
20 626.04 AUD (488 743 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 570.64 AUD (267 205 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (285.09 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
383.58 AUD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
85.19%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.79%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
33
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
29.68
Long Trade:
1 432 (47.57%)
Short Trade:
1 578 (52.43%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.41
Profitto previsto:
4.01 AUD
Profitto medio:
9.84 AUD
Perdita media:
-9.38 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-363.39 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-363.39 AUD (7)
Crescita mensile:
3.71%
Previsione annuale:
45.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
18.23 AUD
Massimale:
406.14 AUD (1.87%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.04% (363.39 AUD)
Per equità:
35.68% (7 607.39 AUD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1244
|NZDCAD
|1080
|AUDNZD
|686
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|4K
|NZDCAD
|3.5K
|AUDNZD
|1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|90K
|NZDCAD
|69K
|AUDNZD
|64K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +312.36 AUD
Worst Trade: -164 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +285.09 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -363.39 AUD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.63 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.85 × 333
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 137
SecureFX Trader
Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies - securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader
This signal is the higher risk signal of Cradle with an aim of returns over 40% per year.
We run two strategy setups - standard risk and higher risk strategies.
The standard and higher risk strategies operate the same. The only difference is the lot size on the level of equity. The higher risk (HR) strategies minimum equity requirement is $10,000 but opens the lot size the same as what is opened on our standard risk strategy.
The reason for setting up the higher risk strategies is we wanted to push our strategies and have a large target to achieve. This target is generating an average return of 40% each year for 10 years. The outcome is to grow the $10,000 to $1 million in 10 years. This means all returns stay in the strategy and keep compounding to achieve the outcome.
To achieve this, the HR strategies will have larger draw downs and carry 3 times the risk of the standard risk strategies. If the draw down reaches 30% bots are stopped from opening more positions to give time for the trades to turn itself around or look to take manual control.
This signal is setup for minimum investment of $10,000.
Find below a list of all our strategies:
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR
Cradle HR MT5 SecureFX Trader
Cradle SR MT5 Secure FX Trader
