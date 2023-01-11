SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Swissforextrends safe
Fabian Tolic

Swissforextrends safe

Fabian Tolic
0 avis
Fiabilité
150 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 179%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:400
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 120
Bénéfice trades:
1 736 (81.88%)
Perte trades:
384 (18.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
394.35 USD
Pire transaction:
-819.23 USD
Bénéfice brut:
19 313.12 USD (572 897 pips)
Perte brute:
-15 523.85 USD (443 575 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
50 (356.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
584.87 USD (27)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
74.22%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
22.87%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.83
Longs trades:
1 289 (60.80%)
Courts trades:
831 (39.20%)
Facteur de profit:
1.24
Rendement attendu:
1.79 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.13 USD
Perte moyenne:
-40.43 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-479.78 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 078.75 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.00%
Prévision annuelle:
84.90%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
287.99 USD
Maximal:
2 066.39 USD (35.79%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
39.15% (1 707.51 USD)
Par fonds propres:
52.22% (1 961.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 925
NZDCAD 709
AUDCAD 293
EURUSD 40
GBPUSD 38
USDJPY 24
AUDUSD 20
AUDNZD 16
NZDUSD 10
USDCHF 8
GBPNZD 6
NZDJPY 5
USDCAD 5
EURNZD 4
AUDCHF 4
EURCHF 2
CADCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
XAUAUD 2
EURJPY 1
NZDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
GBPCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 630
NZDCAD 1.9K
AUDCAD -254
EURUSD -507
GBPUSD 114
USDJPY 267
AUDUSD 624
AUDNZD 415
NZDUSD 88
USDCHF -80
GBPNZD 239
NZDJPY 12
USDCAD -20
EURNZD 131
AUDCHF 61
EURCHF -34
CADCHF 25
GBPJPY 150
XAUAUD -109
EURJPY 11
NZDCHF 15
EURAUD -2
GBPAUD -45
GBPCAD 114
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 70K
NZDCAD 28K
AUDCAD 23K
EURUSD -2.9K
GBPUSD 2.8K
USDJPY 5K
AUDUSD 1.9K
AUDNZD 601
NZDUSD 1.4K
USDCHF -1.1K
GBPNZD 2.4K
NZDJPY 73
USDCAD -81
EURNZD 1.5K
AUDCHF 551
EURCHF -428
CADCHF 142
GBPJPY 808
XAUAUD -3.8K
EURJPY 514
NZDCHF 243
EURAUD -43
GBPAUD -714
GBPCAD 1K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +394.35 USD
Pire transaction: -819 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 27
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +356.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -479.78 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 3
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 10
Mtrading-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 7
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.33 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.37 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 142
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.46 × 342
TOPFX-Live Server
0.63 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.64 × 1674
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.71 × 14
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.74 × 133
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
0.80 × 214
ICMarkets-Live16
0.85 × 178
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.87 × 364
ICMarkets-Live12
0.89 × 84
LQDLLC-Live02
0.90 × 10
Exness-Real9
0.94 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.99 × 145
ICMarkets-Live14
1.00 × 140
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.04 × 20682
194 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Welcome to SwissForexTrends, your expert in Forex Trading. With several years of trading experience and a proven risk management strategy. Let's dive into the world of foreign exchange together and make your financial freedom dream a reality.

To avoid a total crash of your account. Please take the following sizes. With 1000.- a lot size of 0.01 is taken. With more risk also 0.03 per 1000.- can be made.

Not many trades are opened at once and re-buying is often avoided.

Thank you for your trust!


Aucun avis
2025.04.09 07:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 15:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 04:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 01:22
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 23:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 10:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 04:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 03:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 20:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.03 15:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.26 17:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.21 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.21 13:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.04 13:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.07 06:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.17 08:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.05 04:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Swissforextrends safe
30 USD par mois
179%
0
0
USD
5.6K
USD
150
98%
2 120
81%
74%
1.24
1.79
USD
52%
1:400
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.