Trades:
2 120
Bénéfice trades:
1 736 (81.88%)
Perte trades:
384 (18.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
394.35 USD
Pire transaction:
-819.23 USD
Bénéfice brut:
19 313.12 USD (572 897 pips)
Perte brute:
-15 523.85 USD (443 575 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
50 (356.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
584.87 USD (27)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
74.22%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
22.87%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.83
Longs trades:
1 289 (60.80%)
Courts trades:
831 (39.20%)
Facteur de profit:
1.24
Rendement attendu:
1.79 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.13 USD
Perte moyenne:
-40.43 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-479.78 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 078.75 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.00%
Prévision annuelle:
84.90%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
287.99 USD
Maximal:
2 066.39 USD (35.79%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
39.15% (1 707.51 USD)
Par fonds propres:
52.22% (1 961.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|925
|NZDCAD
|709
|AUDCAD
|293
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPUSD
|38
|USDJPY
|24
|AUDUSD
|20
|AUDNZD
|16
|NZDUSD
|10
|USDCHF
|8
|GBPNZD
|6
|NZDJPY
|5
|USDCAD
|5
|EURNZD
|4
|AUDCHF
|4
|EURCHF
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|XAUAUD
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|630
|NZDCAD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|-254
|EURUSD
|-507
|GBPUSD
|114
|USDJPY
|267
|AUDUSD
|624
|AUDNZD
|415
|NZDUSD
|88
|USDCHF
|-80
|GBPNZD
|239
|NZDJPY
|12
|USDCAD
|-20
|EURNZD
|131
|AUDCHF
|61
|EURCHF
|-34
|CADCHF
|25
|GBPJPY
|150
|XAUAUD
|-109
|EURJPY
|11
|NZDCHF
|15
|EURAUD
|-2
|GBPAUD
|-45
|GBPCAD
|114
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|70K
|NZDCAD
|28K
|AUDCAD
|23K
|EURUSD
|-2.9K
|GBPUSD
|2.8K
|USDJPY
|5K
|AUDUSD
|1.9K
|AUDNZD
|601
|NZDUSD
|1.4K
|USDCHF
|-1.1K
|GBPNZD
|2.4K
|NZDJPY
|73
|USDCAD
|-81
|EURNZD
|1.5K
|AUDCHF
|551
|EURCHF
|-428
|CADCHF
|142
|GBPJPY
|808
|XAUAUD
|-3.8K
|EURJPY
|514
|NZDCHF
|243
|EURAUD
|-43
|GBPAUD
|-714
|GBPCAD
|1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
Meilleure transaction: +394.35 USD
Pire transaction: -819 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 27
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +356.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -479.78 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 10
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.33 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.37 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.42 × 142
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.46 × 342
|
TOPFX-Live Server
|0.63 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.64 × 1674
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.71 × 14
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.74 × 133
|
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
|0.80 × 214
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.85 × 178
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.87 × 364
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.89 × 84
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.90 × 10
|
Exness-Real9
|0.94 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.99 × 145
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.00 × 140
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.04 × 20682
Welcome to SwissForexTrends, your expert in Forex Trading. With several years of trading experience and a proven risk management strategy. Let's dive into the world of foreign exchange together and make your financial freedom dream a reality.
To avoid a total crash of your account. Please take the following sizes. With 1000.- a lot size of 0.01 is taken. With more risk also 0.03 per 1000.- can be made.
Not many trades are opened at once and re-buying is often avoided.
Thank you for your trust!
