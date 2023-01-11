- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 124
Profit Trade:
1 740 (81.92%)
Loss Trade:
384 (18.08%)
Best Trade:
394.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-819.23 USD
Profitto lordo:
19 325.26 USD (574 138 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15 523.85 USD (443 575 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
50 (356.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
584.87 USD (27)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
74.22%
Massimo carico di deposito:
22.87%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.84
Long Trade:
1 293 (60.88%)
Short Trade:
831 (39.12%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
1.79 USD
Profitto medio:
11.11 USD
Perdita media:
-40.43 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-479.78 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 078.75 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
7.23%
Previsione annuale:
87.72%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
287.99 USD
Massimale:
2 066.39 USD (35.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
39.15% (1 707.51 USD)
Per equità:
52.22% (1 961.50 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|929
|NZDCAD
|709
|AUDCAD
|293
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPUSD
|38
|USDJPY
|24
|AUDUSD
|20
|AUDNZD
|16
|NZDUSD
|10
|USDCHF
|8
|GBPNZD
|6
|NZDJPY
|5
|USDCAD
|5
|EURNZD
|4
|AUDCHF
|4
|EURCHF
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|XAUAUD
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|642
|NZDCAD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|-254
|EURUSD
|-507
|GBPUSD
|114
|USDJPY
|267
|AUDUSD
|624
|AUDNZD
|415
|NZDUSD
|88
|USDCHF
|-80
|GBPNZD
|239
|NZDJPY
|12
|USDCAD
|-20
|EURNZD
|131
|AUDCHF
|61
|EURCHF
|-34
|CADCHF
|25
|GBPJPY
|150
|XAUAUD
|-109
|EURJPY
|11
|NZDCHF
|15
|EURAUD
|-2
|GBPAUD
|-45
|GBPCAD
|114
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|71K
|NZDCAD
|28K
|AUDCAD
|23K
|EURUSD
|-2.9K
|GBPUSD
|2.8K
|USDJPY
|5K
|AUDUSD
|1.9K
|AUDNZD
|601
|NZDUSD
|1.4K
|USDCHF
|-1.1K
|GBPNZD
|2.4K
|NZDJPY
|73
|USDCAD
|-81
|EURNZD
|1.5K
|AUDCHF
|551
|EURCHF
|-428
|CADCHF
|142
|GBPJPY
|808
|XAUAUD
|-3.8K
|EURJPY
|514
|NZDCHF
|243
|EURAUD
|-43
|GBPAUD
|-714
|GBPCAD
|1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +394.35 USD
Worst Trade: -819 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 27
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +356.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -479.78 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live24" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 10
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.33 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.37 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.42 × 142
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.46 × 342
|
TOPFX-Live Server
|0.63 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.64 × 1674
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.71 × 14
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.74 × 133
|
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
|0.80 × 214
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.85 × 178
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.87 × 364
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.89 × 84
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.90 × 10
|
Exness-Real9
|0.94 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.99 × 145
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.00 × 140
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.04 × 20682
Welcome to SwissForexTrends, your expert in Forex Trading. With several years of trading experience and a proven risk management strategy. Let's dive into the world of foreign exchange together and make your financial freedom dream a reality.
To avoid a total crash of your account. Please take the following sizes. With 1000.- a lot size of 0.01 is taken. With more risk also 0.03 per 1000.- can be made.
Not many trades are opened at once and re-buying is often avoided.
Thank you for your trust!
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
180%
0
0
USD
USD
5.6K
USD
USD
150
98%
2 124
81%
74%
1.24
1.79
USD
USD
52%
1:400