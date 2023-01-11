SegnaliSezioni
Fabian Tolic

Swissforextrends safe

Fabian Tolic
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
150 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 180%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 124
Profit Trade:
1 740 (81.92%)
Loss Trade:
384 (18.08%)
Best Trade:
394.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-819.23 USD
Profitto lordo:
19 325.26 USD (574 138 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15 523.85 USD (443 575 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
50 (356.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
584.87 USD (27)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
74.22%
Massimo carico di deposito:
22.87%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.84
Long Trade:
1 293 (60.88%)
Short Trade:
831 (39.12%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
1.79 USD
Profitto medio:
11.11 USD
Perdita media:
-40.43 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-479.78 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 078.75 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
7.23%
Previsione annuale:
87.72%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
287.99 USD
Massimale:
2 066.39 USD (35.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
39.15% (1 707.51 USD)
Per equità:
52.22% (1 961.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 929
NZDCAD 709
AUDCAD 293
EURUSD 40
GBPUSD 38
USDJPY 24
AUDUSD 20
AUDNZD 16
NZDUSD 10
USDCHF 8
GBPNZD 6
NZDJPY 5
USDCAD 5
EURNZD 4
AUDCHF 4
EURCHF 2
CADCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
XAUAUD 2
EURJPY 1
NZDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
GBPCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 642
NZDCAD 1.9K
AUDCAD -254
EURUSD -507
GBPUSD 114
USDJPY 267
AUDUSD 624
AUDNZD 415
NZDUSD 88
USDCHF -80
GBPNZD 239
NZDJPY 12
USDCAD -20
EURNZD 131
AUDCHF 61
EURCHF -34
CADCHF 25
GBPJPY 150
XAUAUD -109
EURJPY 11
NZDCHF 15
EURAUD -2
GBPAUD -45
GBPCAD 114
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 71K
NZDCAD 28K
AUDCAD 23K
EURUSD -2.9K
GBPUSD 2.8K
USDJPY 5K
AUDUSD 1.9K
AUDNZD 601
NZDUSD 1.4K
USDCHF -1.1K
GBPNZD 2.4K
NZDJPY 73
USDCAD -81
EURNZD 1.5K
AUDCHF 551
EURCHF -428
CADCHF 142
GBPJPY 808
XAUAUD -3.8K
EURJPY 514
NZDCHF 243
EURAUD -43
GBPAUD -714
GBPCAD 1K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +394.35 USD
Worst Trade: -819 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 27
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +356.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -479.78 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live24" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 3
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 10
Mtrading-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 7
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.33 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.37 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 142
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.46 × 342
TOPFX-Live Server
0.63 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.64 × 1674
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.71 × 14
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.74 × 133
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
0.80 × 214
ICMarkets-Live16
0.85 × 178
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.87 × 364
ICMarkets-Live12
0.89 × 84
LQDLLC-Live02
0.90 × 10
Exness-Real9
0.94 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.99 × 145
ICMarkets-Live14
1.00 × 140
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.04 × 20682
194 più
Welcome to SwissForexTrends, your expert in Forex Trading. With several years of trading experience and a proven risk management strategy. Let's dive into the world of foreign exchange together and make your financial freedom dream a reality.

To avoid a total crash of your account. Please take the following sizes. With 1000.- a lot size of 0.01 is taken. With more risk also 0.03 per 1000.- can be made.

Not many trades are opened at once and re-buying is often avoided.

Thank you for your trust!


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Swissforextrends safe
30USD al mese
180%
0
0
USD
5.6K
USD
150
98%
2 124
81%
74%
1.24
1.79
USD
52%
1:400
