Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / MySingalStart 4
Vladimira Sepelakova

MySingalStart 4

Vladimira Sepelakova
5 avis
Fiabilité
249 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 248%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6 243
Bénéfice trades:
5 246 (84.03%)
Perte trades:
997 (15.97%)
Meilleure transaction:
72.81 EUR
Pire transaction:
-65.92 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
17 470.83 EUR (844 716 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 760.59 EUR (560 502 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
112 (112.25 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
440.03 EUR (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
97.91%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.98%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
15.26
Longs trades:
3 117 (49.93%)
Courts trades:
3 126 (50.07%)
Facteur de profit:
1.62
Rendement attendu:
1.07 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
3.33 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-10.79 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
27 (-410.17 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-434.25 EUR (16)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.45%
Prévision annuelle:
5.97%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
439.80 EUR (3.62%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.42% (410.17 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
37.14% (1 865.49 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 2696
AUDCAD 1545
AUDUSD 794
AUDNZD 741
NZDUSD 466
SUMMARY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 2.5K
AUDCAD 3.4K
AUDUSD 318
AUDNZD 941
NZDUSD 387
SUMMARY 72
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 105K
AUDCAD 101K
AUDUSD 23K
AUDNZD 32K
NZDUSD 23K
SUMMARY 0
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +72.81 EUR
Pire transaction: -66 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 16
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +112.25 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -410.17 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live23" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 2
JustMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-04
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.05 × 55
ICTrading-Live29
0.13 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.35 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.39 × 79
Coinexx-Demo
0.40 × 5
Tickmill-Live08
0.50 × 16
Axi-US05-Live
0.61 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.68 × 62
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.70 × 1461
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.73 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.82 × 112
My trading system is based on statistical probability and mathematics. I do not use any standard tool of technical and fundamental analysis. Trades a fully automated trading system (EA) with 100% oversight of trades. It is thoroughly tested on MT4 from 2010 to present (Backtest is in my profile). I have been successfully applying this trading strategy since 2015. 


Note moyenne:
Your Master
703
Your Master 2025.06.09 08:19 
 

Not bad signals. Wish it she also had a mt5 account that i could copy as well not just mt4.

Reginald Chris Pasco
1357
Reginald Chris Pasco 2023.06.30 20:46 
 

in just 1 month, from 6% DD to 22%. not saying its bad but i want it very secured like the other of author's signal.

asen12
549
asen12 2023.06.08 15:42  (modifié 2023.06.09 05:47) 
 

Vladimira Sepelakova responded to my question enthusiastically. Now I think the robot is still trustworthy, and I will continue to observe his performance later.

John Dowe
508
John Dowe 2023.06.07 10:30 
 

Uses Grid without SL. Perfect to blow your account.

pavol02
174
pavol02 2023.05.12 13:41 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 10:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.05 10:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 08:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.24 08:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.23 13:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 16:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.21 17:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged
2025.07.07 03:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.03 22:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.29 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.26 10:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 10:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.19 21:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.12 13:01
No swaps are charged
