- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
6 243
Bénéfice trades:
5 246 (84.03%)
Perte trades:
997 (15.97%)
Meilleure transaction:
72.81 EUR
Pire transaction:
-65.92 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
17 470.83 EUR (844 716 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 760.59 EUR (560 502 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
112 (112.25 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
440.03 EUR (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
97.91%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.98%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
15.26
Longs trades:
3 117 (49.93%)
Courts trades:
3 126 (50.07%)
Facteur de profit:
1.62
Rendement attendu:
1.07 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
3.33 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-10.79 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
27 (-410.17 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-434.25 EUR (16)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.45%
Prévision annuelle:
5.97%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
439.80 EUR (3.62%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.42% (410.17 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
37.14% (1 865.49 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|2696
|AUDCAD
|1545
|AUDUSD
|794
|AUDNZD
|741
|NZDUSD
|466
|SUMMARY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|2.5K
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|AUDUSD
|318
|AUDNZD
|941
|NZDUSD
|387
|SUMMARY
|72
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|105K
|AUDCAD
|101K
|AUDUSD
|23K
|AUDNZD
|32K
|NZDUSD
|23K
|SUMMARY
|0
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +72.81 EUR
Pire transaction: -66 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 16
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +112.25 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -410.17 EUR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live23" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
JustMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 12
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-04
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.05 × 55
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.13 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.35 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.39 × 79
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.40 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.50 × 16
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.61 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.68 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.70 × 1461
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.73 × 178
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.82 × 112
82 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
My trading system is based on statistical probability and mathematics. I do not use any standard tool of technical and fundamental analysis. Trades a fully automated trading system (EA) with 100% oversight of trades. It is thoroughly tested on MT4 from 2010 to present (Backtest is in my profile). I have been successfully applying this trading strategy since 2015.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
248%
0
0
USD
USD
6.4K
EUR
EUR
249
99%
6 243
84%
98%
1.62
1.07
EUR
EUR
37%
1:500
Not bad signals. Wish it she also had a mt5 account that i could copy as well not just mt4.
in just 1 month, from 6% DD to 22%. not saying its bad but i want it very secured like the other of author's signal.
Vladimira Sepelakova responded to my question enthusiastically. Now I think the robot is still trustworthy, and I will continue to observe his performance later.
Uses Grid without SL. Perfect to blow your account.
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note