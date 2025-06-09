- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
6 243
Profit Trade:
5 246 (84.03%)
Loss Trade:
997 (15.97%)
Best Trade:
72.81 EUR
Worst Trade:
-65.92 EUR
Profitto lordo:
17 470.83 EUR (844 716 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 760.59 EUR (560 502 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
112 (112.25 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
440.03 EUR (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
97.91%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.98%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
15.26
Long Trade:
3 117 (49.93%)
Short Trade:
3 126 (50.07%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.62
Profitto previsto:
1.07 EUR
Profitto medio:
3.33 EUR
Perdita media:
-10.79 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
27 (-410.17 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-434.25 EUR (16)
Crescita mensile:
0.43%
Previsione annuale:
5.97%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
439.80 EUR (3.62%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.42% (410.17 EUR)
Per equità:
37.14% (1 865.49 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|2696
|AUDCAD
|1545
|AUDUSD
|794
|AUDNZD
|741
|NZDUSD
|466
|SUMMARY
|1
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|2.5K
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|AUDUSD
|318
|AUDNZD
|941
|NZDUSD
|387
|SUMMARY
|72
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|105K
|AUDCAD
|101K
|AUDUSD
|23K
|AUDNZD
|32K
|NZDUSD
|23K
|SUMMARY
|0
|
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +72.81 EUR
Worst Trade: -66 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +112.25 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -410.17 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live23" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
JustMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 12
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-04
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.05 × 55
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.13 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.35 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.39 × 79
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.40 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.50 × 16
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.61 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.68 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.70 × 1461
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.73 × 178
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.82 × 112
My trading system is based on statistical probability and mathematics. I do not use any standard tool of technical and fundamental analysis. Trades a fully automated trading system (EA) with 100% oversight of trades. It is thoroughly tested on MT4 from 2010 to present (Backtest is in my profile). I have been successfully applying this trading strategy since 2015.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
248%
0
0
USD
USD
6.4K
EUR
EUR
249
99%
6 243
84%
98%
1.62
1.07
EUR
EUR
37%
1:500
Not bad signals. Wish it she also had a mt5 account that i could copy as well not just mt4.
in just 1 month, from 6% DD to 22%. not saying its bad but i want it very secured like the other of author's signal.
Vladimira Sepelakova responded to my question enthusiastically. Now I think the robot is still trustworthy, and I will continue to observe his performance later.
Uses Grid without SL. Perfect to blow your account.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione