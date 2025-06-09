SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / MySingalStart 4
Vladimira Sepelakova

MySingalStart 4

Vladimira Sepelakova
5 recensioni
Affidabilità
249 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2020 248%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6 243
Profit Trade:
5 246 (84.03%)
Loss Trade:
997 (15.97%)
Best Trade:
72.81 EUR
Worst Trade:
-65.92 EUR
Profitto lordo:
17 470.83 EUR (844 716 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 760.59 EUR (560 502 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
112 (112.25 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
440.03 EUR (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
97.91%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.98%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
15.26
Long Trade:
3 117 (49.93%)
Short Trade:
3 126 (50.07%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.62
Profitto previsto:
1.07 EUR
Profitto medio:
3.33 EUR
Perdita media:
-10.79 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
27 (-410.17 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-434.25 EUR (16)
Crescita mensile:
0.43%
Previsione annuale:
5.97%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
439.80 EUR (3.62%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.42% (410.17 EUR)
Per equità:
37.14% (1 865.49 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 2696
AUDCAD 1545
AUDUSD 794
AUDNZD 741
NZDUSD 466
SUMMARY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 2.5K
AUDCAD 3.4K
AUDUSD 318
AUDNZD 941
NZDUSD 387
SUMMARY 72
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 105K
AUDCAD 101K
AUDUSD 23K
AUDNZD 32K
NZDUSD 23K
SUMMARY 0
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +72.81 EUR
Worst Trade: -66 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +112.25 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -410.17 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live23" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 2
JustMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-04
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.05 × 55
ICTrading-Live29
0.13 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.35 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.39 × 79
Coinexx-Demo
0.40 × 5
Tickmill-Live08
0.50 × 16
Axi-US05-Live
0.61 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.68 × 62
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.70 × 1461
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.73 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.82 × 112
82 più
My trading system is based on statistical probability and mathematics. I do not use any standard tool of technical and fundamental analysis. Trades a fully automated trading system (EA) with 100% oversight of trades. It is thoroughly tested on MT4 from 2010 to present (Backtest is in my profile). I have been successfully applying this trading strategy since 2015. 


Valutazione media:
Your Master
703
Your Master 2025.06.09 08:19 
 

Not bad signals. Wish it she also had a mt5 account that i could copy as well not just mt4.

Reginald Chris Pasco
1357
Reginald Chris Pasco 2023.06.30 20:46 
 

in just 1 month, from 6% DD to 22%. not saying its bad but i want it very secured like the other of author's signal.

asen12
549
asen12 2023.06.08 15:42  (modificato 2023.06.09 05:47) 
 

Vladimira Sepelakova responded to my question enthusiastically. Now I think the robot is still trustworthy, and I will continue to observe his performance later.

John Dowe
508
John Dowe 2023.06.07 10:30 
 

Uses Grid without SL. Perfect to blow your account.

pavol02
174
pavol02 2023.05.12 13:41 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
MySingalStart 4
30USD al mese
248%
0
0
USD
6.4K
EUR
249
99%
6 243
84%
98%
1.62
1.07
EUR
37%
1:500
