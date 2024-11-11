SignauxSections
Muhammad Elbermawi

Two Million Pips

Muhammad Elbermawi
3 avis
Fiabilité
217 semaines
1 / 8.1K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 287%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 299
Bénéfice trades:
2 242 (67.95%)
Perte trades:
1 057 (32.04%)
Meilleure transaction:
32 969.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-2 750.12 USD
Bénéfice brut:
284 870.34 USD (6 504 573 pips)
Perte brute:
-121 116.75 USD (3 577 573 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (96.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
33 104.31 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
87.54%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
117.40%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
13.21
Longs trades:
1 973 (59.81%)
Courts trades:
1 326 (40.19%)
Facteur de profit:
2.35
Rendement attendu:
49.64 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
127.06 USD
Perte moyenne:
-114.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-5 330.57 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-12 393.71 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.74%
Prévision annuelle:
8.74%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
12 393.71 USD (9.58%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.87% (12 393.71 USD)
Par fonds propres:
85.56% (11 778.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDUSD 469
USDJPY 304
AUDJPY 209
XAUUSD 198
CHFJPY 192
GBPJPY 152
CADJPY 142
EURJPY 137
EURNZD 124
NZDJPY 116
USDCHF 110
AUDUSD 103
NZDCHF 100
EURUSD 98
GBPUSD 82
GBPCAD 69
GBPNZD 66
AUDCHF 63
SPXUSD 60
EURAUD 58
GBPAUD 56
EURCAD 52
BTCUSD 51
GBPCHF 50
GEREUR 40
CADCHF 39
USDCAD 36
NZDCAD 34
EURGBP 34
AUDCAD 20
XAGUSD 19
EURCHF 9
XBRUSD 4
AUDNZD 2
profit 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSD 22K
USDJPY 19K
AUDJPY 7.1K
XAUUSD 15K
CHFJPY 15K
GBPJPY 5K
CADJPY 4.4K
EURJPY 2.4K
EURNZD 9.1K
NZDJPY 2.8K
USDCHF 3K
AUDUSD 1.4K
NZDCHF 807
EURUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD 3.2K
GBPCAD 1.5K
GBPNZD 1.1K
AUDCHF 2.3K
SPXUSD 25
EURAUD 2.3K
GBPAUD 1.9K
EURCAD 2K
BTCUSD 846
GBPCHF 1.8K
GEREUR 142
CADCHF 403
USDCAD 227
NZDCAD 443
EURGBP 658
AUDCAD 537
XAGUSD 489
EURCHF 154
XBRUSD 7
AUDNZD 12
profit 33K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSD -6.5K
USDJPY -20K
AUDJPY -7.2K
XAUUSD 840K
CHFJPY -799
GBPJPY 4.4K
CADJPY -13K
EURJPY 17K
EURNZD -16K
NZDJPY 8K
USDCHF 7.1K
AUDUSD 6.3K
NZDCHF -11K
EURUSD -7.5K
GBPUSD -5.7K
GBPCAD 7.9K
GBPNZD -522
AUDCHF -3.9K
SPXUSD -21K
EURAUD 8.9K
GBPAUD 5.1K
EURCAD -1.3K
BTCUSD 2M
GBPCHF 1.2K
GEREUR 110K
CADCHF -1.4K
USDCAD 3.5K
NZDCAD 1.5K
EURGBP 1.5K
AUDCAD -1.2K
XAGUSD 33K
EURCHF 845
XBRUSD 3.9K
AUDNZD 159
profit 0
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +32 969.04 USD
Pire transaction: -2 750 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +96.25 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5 330.57 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Just2Trade-Real3
0.00 × 24
WetradeInternational-Live
0.00 × 11
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 147
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.00 × 160
SkillingLimited-Live
0.00 × 7
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 11
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 51
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
0.00 × 7
LCG-Live1
0.00 × 5
TurnkeyFX-Demo
0.00 × 376
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 7
VTSynergy-Live-UK-2
0.00 × 15
XM.COM-AU-Real 17
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 25
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 7
AFXCapital-Real
0.00 × 17
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 10
GPP-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 7
CoreSpreads-LiveBravo
0.00 × 43
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 6
PrimeQuotes-Live
0.00 × 1
USKMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
RistonCapital-FreshForex Real
0.00 × 1
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
0.00 × 58
1081 plus...
💸 Bienvenue aux 2 millions de pips.

👉 Il s'agit d'un signal semi-automatique que j'utilise pour montrer aux gens comment trader avec les outils Bermaui .

👉 J'explique chaque transaction x (twitter) 👉 [ @BermaBands ]

👉 Vous pouvez regarder cette playlist sur YouTube pour en savoir plus 👉 [ Ici ]

👉 Vous pouvez également lire les articles 👉 [ Ici ]


Note moyenne:
Mohamed Kilany
14
Mohamed Kilany 2024.11.11 21:24 
 

An experienced, excellent, and professional trader, I hope to become like him one day

teejay77
441
teejay77 2024.10.05 12:57 
 

Great start of the month with two million pips .. I have purchased many products from Muhammad in the past and they are doing very well.. great support also

Samir Salem
193
Samir Salem 2021.12.04 01:39 
 

This guy know exactly what is he doing. and he always posts all his trades on his own personal telegram channel> copiers can always follow up their trades on Telegram to know the actual reasons behind any position entriy and exsit. always suppoting him. i was watching his channel 3 months ago and now i am in.

2025.04.30 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 04:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.06 18:27 2025.02.06 18:27:27  

For all my followers. You can read my analysis on X platform ... here https://x.com/BermaBands

2024.11.06 01:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.05 18:02
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.05 07:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.04 17:13
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.04 16:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.04 09:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.04 01:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.03 23:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.01 14:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.31 10:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.31 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.30 23:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.29 06:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.28 10:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.04 11:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.03 17:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.14 07:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Two Million Pips
30 USD par mois
287%
1
8.1K
USD
163K
USD
217
99%
3 299
67%
88%
2.35
49.64
USD
86%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.