- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSD
|469
|USDJPY
|304
|AUDJPY
|209
|XAUUSD
|198
|CHFJPY
|192
|GBPJPY
|152
|CADJPY
|142
|EURJPY
|137
|EURNZD
|124
|NZDJPY
|116
|USDCHF
|110
|AUDUSD
|103
|NZDCHF
|100
|EURUSD
|98
|GBPUSD
|82
|GBPCAD
|69
|GBPNZD
|66
|AUDCHF
|63
|SPXUSD
|60
|EURAUD
|58
|GBPAUD
|56
|EURCAD
|52
|BTCUSD
|51
|GBPCHF
|50
|GEREUR
|40
|CADCHF
|39
|USDCAD
|36
|NZDCAD
|34
|EURGBP
|34
|AUDCAD
|20
|XAGUSD
|19
|EURCHF
|9
|XBRUSD
|4
|AUDNZD
|2
|profit
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSD
|22K
|USDJPY
|19K
|AUDJPY
|7.1K
|XAUUSD
|15K
|CHFJPY
|15K
|GBPJPY
|5K
|CADJPY
|4.4K
|EURJPY
|2.4K
|EURNZD
|9.1K
|NZDJPY
|2.8K
|USDCHF
|3K
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|NZDCHF
|807
|EURUSD
|4.4K
|GBPUSD
|3.2K
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|2.3K
|SPXUSD
|25
|EURAUD
|2.3K
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|EURCAD
|2K
|BTCUSD
|846
|GBPCHF
|1.8K
|GEREUR
|142
|CADCHF
|403
|USDCAD
|227
|NZDCAD
|443
|EURGBP
|658
|AUDCAD
|537
|XAGUSD
|489
|EURCHF
|154
|XBRUSD
|7
|AUDNZD
|12
|profit
|33K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSD
|-6.5K
|USDJPY
|-20K
|AUDJPY
|-7.2K
|XAUUSD
|840K
|CHFJPY
|-799
|GBPJPY
|4.4K
|CADJPY
|-13K
|EURJPY
|17K
|EURNZD
|-16K
|NZDJPY
|8K
|USDCHF
|7.1K
|AUDUSD
|6.3K
|NZDCHF
|-11K
|EURUSD
|-7.5K
|GBPUSD
|-5.7K
|GBPCAD
|7.9K
|GBPNZD
|-522
|AUDCHF
|-3.9K
|SPXUSD
|-21K
|EURAUD
|8.9K
|GBPAUD
|5.1K
|EURCAD
|-1.3K
|BTCUSD
|2M
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|GEREUR
|110K
|CADCHF
|-1.4K
|USDCAD
|3.5K
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|1.5K
|AUDCAD
|-1.2K
|XAGUSD
|33K
|EURCHF
|845
|XBRUSD
|3.9K
|AUDNZD
|159
|profit
|0
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 24
|
WetradeInternational-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 147
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.00 × 160
|
SkillingLimited-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 11
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 51
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
LCG-Live1
|0.00 × 5
|
TurnkeyFX-Demo
|0.00 × 376
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
VTSynergy-Live-UK-2
|0.00 × 15
|
XM.COM-AU-Real 17
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 25
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
AFXCapital-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 10
|
GPP-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 7
|
CoreSpreads-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 43
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
PrimeQuotes-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
USKMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
RistonCapital-FreshForex Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|0.00 × 58
💸 Bienvenue aux 2 millions de pips.
👉 Il s'agit d'un signal semi-automatique que j'utilise pour montrer aux gens comment trader avec les outils Bermaui .
👉 J'explique chaque transaction x (twitter) 👉 [ @BermaBands ]
👉 Vous pouvez regarder cette playlist sur YouTube pour en savoir plus 👉 [ Ici ]
👉 Vous pouvez également lire les articles 👉 [ Ici ]
For all my followers. You can read my analysis on X platform ... here https://x.com/BermaBands
USD
USD
USD
