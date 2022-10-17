SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / My Loki strategy s37
Feng Ming Zhang

My Loki strategy s37

Feng Ming Zhang
9 avis
Fiabilité
222 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 1 786%
USKMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6 439
Bénéfice trades:
3 874 (60.16%)
Perte trades:
2 565 (39.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
541 404.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 046 786.17 USD
Bénéfice brut:
34 850 538.97 USD (728 480 pips)
Perte brute:
-27 487 111.58 USD (529 705 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
27 (258 103.75 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
887 707.11 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
32.20%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
106.96%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.71
Longs trades:
3 415 (53.04%)
Courts trades:
3 024 (46.96%)
Facteur de profit:
1.27
Rendement attendu:
1 143.57 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8 996.01 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10 716.22 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
16 (-152 196.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 046 786.17 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
40.95%
Prévision annuelle:
499.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
873.05 USD
Maximal:
1 982 540.01 USD (28.17%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
32.31% (202 068.21 USD)
Par fonds propres:
32.93% (999 942.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 2973
XAUUSD 2307
EURUSD 755
GBPUSD 389
USDCAD 5
GBPCAD 3
USDCHF 3
EURCHF 2
CADCHF 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 736K
XAUUSD 6M
EURUSD 128K
GBPUSD 536K
USDCAD 358
GBPCAD 165
USDCHF 144
EURCHF 1.1K
CADCHF 1.1K
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 83K
XAUUSD 104K
EURUSD 9K
GBPUSD 1.7K
USDCAD 161
GBPCAD 85
USDCHF 39
EURCHF 299
CADCHF 299
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +541 404.00 USD
Pire transaction: -1 046 786 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +258 103.75 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -152 196.19 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "USKMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TopFXSC-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Swissquote-Live1
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.25 × 4
OxSecurities-Live-2
0.33 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.67 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.00 × 4
UeeInternational-Live
1.09 × 114
VantageInternational-Live 20
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.58 × 26
MEXAtlantic-Real
2.33 × 9
FPMarkets-Live
3.30 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live10
3.42 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live05
3.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
3.61 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live31
4.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
4.00 × 4
FXCM-USDReal03
4.07 × 15
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
4.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
4.57 × 800
FPMarkets-Live2
4.64 × 25
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.75 × 4
Exness-Real7
5.17 × 18
AlgoGlobal-Real
5.27 × 41
FXCM-CADReal01
5.92 × 717
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
6.00 × 224
51 plus...
when I reach the 1 million dollar, I'll withdraw half if it! --20220418

At that time, I will rise 50% of the fee to 45$(30$ is the lowest). --20220430

1 million dollar achieved --20220610

 withdraw half if it as promised --20220612

For the drawdown this month, don't worry, it's still under control. --20220727

Drawdown is still under control, for the CPI index to the FED, we need to get used of it during the  stagnation period.

I don't use the martingale like strategy to boom the account. I really don't admire it, even looks good in the curve and get the cash back shortly. Basically waste of time. --20220812

for the comment 'There is a delay in the signal, and a loss of 25% in a week', this time our balance is back! I still tell you again, this is the long term strategy, be patient is all you need. --20220821

The good profit in 202209, keep calm and you will not worry the  drawdown too much. --20220914

kindly to say, due to the risk, I don't sell the EA! -- 20220924

Note moyenne:
Andreas Nikoleit
257
Andreas Nikoleit 2022.10.17 16:07 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Viktor Tietz
532
Viktor Tietz 2022.10.13 18:36 
 

due to slippage, almost all trades turn out to be loss though many of them bring profit on signal provider's account.

using RoboForex Pro

Stepan Moiseev
3685
Stepan Moiseev 2022.10.07 00:53 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Bart Anna R Vincke
430
Bart Anna R Vincke 2022.09.13 15:17  (modifié 2022.10.03 23:46) 
 

->>>>> this could be super signal but it isn't as owner doesn't care about his followers to get a better broker as EVERYBODY have DANGEROUS issues with SLIPPAGE - see slippage tab

Hopped with a quality account of IC Markets where never having issues this would be OK but it is absolutly dangerous like this. Also did a test with AXI pro account and same issues so stopped following this one.

Maik Kemper
1628
Maik Kemper 2022.09.09 12:11 
 

Works pretty good. Good Stop Loss Management.

For me i have reduced XAUUSD LotSize.

Ke Zhao Huang
428
Ke Zhao Huang 2022.08.12 02:43 
 

连续亏损30% 交易模式改变了 小心跟

18111392369
15
18111392369 2022.08.11 15:24   

信号有延迟，一个星期亏了25%

babyschimmerlos
12556
babyschimmerlos 2022.04.19 17:06 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

elmasry9090
488
elmasry9090 2022.04.16 13:08   

There is no trade copied from the signal ?

2025.06.25 02:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.25 01:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.01.05 16:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.01.05 14:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.12.17 16:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.11.14 16:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.11.13 14:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.11.06 04:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.11.02 19:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.03 17:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.06.20 17:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.06.20 17:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2022.11.10 19:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.10.09 17:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.09.06 22:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.21 13:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.19 21:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.19 18:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.19 17:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.19 11:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
