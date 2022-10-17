- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|2973
|XAUUSD
|2307
|EURUSD
|755
|GBPUSD
|389
|USDCAD
|5
|GBPCAD
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|EURCHF
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|736K
|XAUUSD
|6M
|EURUSD
|128K
|GBPUSD
|536K
|USDCAD
|358
|GBPCAD
|165
|USDCHF
|144
|EURCHF
|1.1K
|CADCHF
|1.1K
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|83K
|XAUUSD
|104K
|EURUSD
|9K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|161
|GBPCAD
|85
|USDCHF
|39
|EURCHF
|299
|CADCHF
|299
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "USKMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Swissquote-Live1
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live-2
|0.33 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.67 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.00 × 4
|
UeeInternational-Live
|1.09 × 114
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.58 × 26
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|2.33 × 9
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.30 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|3.42 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|3.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|3.61 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|4.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|4.00 × 4
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|4.07 × 15
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
|4.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|4.57 × 800
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|4.64 × 25
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|4.75 × 4
|
Exness-Real7
|5.17 × 18
|
AlgoGlobal-Real
|5.27 × 41
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|5.92 × 717
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|6.00 × 224
when I reach the 1 million dollar, I'll withdraw half if it! --20220418
At that time, I will rise 50% of the fee to 45$(30$ is the lowest). --20220430
1 million dollar achieved --20220610
withdraw half if it as promised --20220612
For the drawdown this month, don't worry, it's still under control. --20220727
Drawdown is still under control, for the CPI index to the FED, we need to get used of it during the stagnation period.
I don't use the martingale like strategy to boom the account. I really don't admire it, even looks good in the curve and get the cash back shortly. Basically waste of time. --20220812
for the comment 'There is a delay in the signal, and a loss of 25% in a week', this time our balance is back! I still tell you again, this is the long term strategy, be patient is all you need. --20220821
The good profit in 202209, keep calm and you will not worry the drawdown too much. --20220914
kindly to say, due to the risk, I don't sell the EA! -- 20220924
USD
USD
USD
due to slippage, almost all trades turn out to be loss though many of them bring profit on signal provider's account.
using RoboForex Pro
->>>>> this could be super signal but it isn't as owner doesn't care about his followers to get a better broker as EVERYBODY have DANGEROUS issues with SLIPPAGE - see slippage tab
Hopped with a quality account of IC Markets where never having issues this would be OK but it is absolutly dangerous like this. Also did a test with AXI pro account and same issues so stopped following this one.
Works pretty good. Good Stop Loss Management.
For me i have reduced XAUUSD LotSize.
连续亏损30% 交易模式改变了 小心跟
信号有延迟，一个星期亏了25%
There is no trade copied from the signal ?