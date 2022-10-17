when I reach the 1 million dollar, I'll withdraw half if it! --20220418

At that time, I will rise 50% of the fee to 45$(30$ is the lowest). --20220430

1 million dollar achieved --20220610

withdraw half if it as promised --20220612

For the drawdown this month, don't worry, it's still under control. --20220727

Drawdown is still under control, for the CPI index to the FED, we need to get used of it during the stagnation period.

I don't use the martingale like strategy to boom the account. I really don't admire it, even looks good in the curve and get the cash back shortly. Basically waste of time. --20220812

for the comment 'There is a delay in the signal, and a loss of 25% in a week', this time our balance is back! I still tell you again, this is the long term strategy, be patient is all you need. --20220821

The good profit in 202209, keep calm and you will not worry the drawdown too much. --20220914

kindly to say, due to the risk, I don't sell the EA! -- 20220924