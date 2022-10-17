SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / My Loki strategy s37
Feng Ming Zhang

My Loki strategy s37

Feng Ming Zhang
9 recensioni
Affidabilità
222 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 1 802%
USKMarkets-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6 442
Profit Trade:
3 877 (60.18%)
Loss Trade:
2 565 (39.82%)
Best Trade:
541 404.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 046 786.17 USD
Profitto lordo:
34 913 196.37 USD (728 657 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-27 487 111.58 USD (529 705 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (258 103.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
887 707.11 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
32.20%
Massimo carico di deposito:
106.96%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.75
Long Trade:
3 418 (53.06%)
Short Trade:
3 024 (46.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.27
Profitto previsto:
1 152.76 USD
Profitto medio:
9 005.21 USD
Perdita media:
-10 716.22 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-152 196.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 046 786.17 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
45.66%
Previsione annuale:
556.71%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
873.05 USD
Massimale:
1 982 540.01 USD (28.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
32.31% (202 068.21 USD)
Per equità:
32.93% (999 942.67 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 2973
XAUUSD 2310
EURUSD 755
GBPUSD 389
USDCAD 5
GBPCAD 3
USDCHF 3
EURCHF 2
CADCHF 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 736K
XAUUSD 6M
EURUSD 128K
GBPUSD 536K
USDCAD 358
GBPCAD 165
USDCHF 144
EURCHF 1.1K
CADCHF 1.1K
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 83K
XAUUSD 104K
EURUSD 9K
GBPUSD 1.7K
USDCAD 161
GBPCAD 85
USDCHF 39
EURCHF 299
CADCHF 299
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +541 404.00 USD
Worst Trade: -1 046 786 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +258 103.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -152 196.19 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "USKMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TopFXSC-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Swissquote-Live1
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.25 × 4
OxSecurities-Live-2
0.33 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.67 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.00 × 4
UeeInternational-Live
1.09 × 114
VantageInternational-Live 20
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.58 × 26
MEXAtlantic-Real
2.33 × 9
FPMarkets-Live
3.30 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live10
3.42 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live05
3.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
3.61 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live31
4.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
4.00 × 4
FXCM-USDReal03
4.07 × 15
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
4.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
4.57 × 800
FPMarkets-Live2
4.64 × 25
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.75 × 4
Exness-Real7
5.17 × 18
AlgoGlobal-Real
5.27 × 41
FXCM-CADReal01
5.92 × 717
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
6.00 × 224
51 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

when I reach the 1 million dollar, I'll withdraw half if it! --20220418

At that time, I will rise 50% of the fee to 45$(30$ is the lowest). --20220430

1 million dollar achieved --20220610

 withdraw half if it as promised --20220612

For the drawdown this month, don't worry, it's still under control. --20220727

Drawdown is still under control, for the CPI index to the FED, we need to get used of it during the  stagnation period.

I don't use the martingale like strategy to boom the account. I really don't admire it, even looks good in the curve and get the cash back shortly. Basically waste of time. --20220812

for the comment 'There is a delay in the signal, and a loss of 25% in a week', this time our balance is back! I still tell you again, this is the long term strategy, be patient is all you need. --20220821

The good profit in 202209, keep calm and you will not worry the  drawdown too much. --20220914

kindly to say, due to the risk, I don't sell the EA! -- 20220924

Valutazione media:
Andreas Nikoleit
257
Andreas Nikoleit 2022.10.17 16:07 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Viktor Tietz
532
Viktor Tietz 2022.10.13 18:36 
 

due to slippage, almost all trades turn out to be loss though many of them bring profit on signal provider's account.

using RoboForex Pro

Stepan Moiseev
3685
Stepan Moiseev 2022.10.07 00:53 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Bart Anna R Vincke
430
Bart Anna R Vincke 2022.09.13 15:17  (modificato 2022.10.03 23:46) 
 

->>>>> this could be super signal but it isn't as owner doesn't care about his followers to get a better broker as EVERYBODY have DANGEROUS issues with SLIPPAGE - see slippage tab

Hopped with a quality account of IC Markets where never having issues this would be OK but it is absolutly dangerous like this. Also did a test with AXI pro account and same issues so stopped following this one.

Maik Kemper
1629
Maik Kemper 2022.09.09 12:11 
 

Works pretty good. Good Stop Loss Management.

For me i have reduced XAUUSD LotSize.

Ke Zhao Huang
428
Ke Zhao Huang 2022.08.12 02:43 
 

连续亏损30% 交易模式改变了 小心跟

18111392369
15
18111392369 2022.08.11 15:24   

信号有延迟，一个星期亏了25%

babyschimmerlos
12556
babyschimmerlos 2022.04.19 17:06 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

elmasry9090
488
elmasry9090 2022.04.16 13:08   

There is no trade copied from the signal ?

2025.06.25 02:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.25 01:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.01.05 16:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.01.05 14:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.12.17 16:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.11.14 16:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.11.13 14:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.11.06 04:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.11.02 19:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.03 17:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.06.20 17:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.06.20 17:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2022.11.10 19:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.10.09 17:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.09.06 22:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.21 13:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.19 21:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.19 18:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.19 17:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.19 11:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
My Loki strategy s37
30USD al mese
1 802%
0
0
USD
3.5M
USD
222
99%
6 442
60%
32%
1.27
1 152.76
USD
33%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.