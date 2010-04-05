Winshots Trade Assistant EA

Winshots Trade Assistant EA decides when to take the the first trade based on the H1 time frame and the Stochastic indicator.  It is there to assist you in deciding in which direction you should trade as well as managing all the trades you open on the same chart (it's very useful in scalping on lower time frames).  The first trade will always be 1 micro lot, and decision always based on the H1 time frame.  Then your job is to open further trades in the same direction as top ups MANUALLY. However, sometimes we open too many trades on the chart with too many different lot sizes and we just want it all to end so we can go to bed in piece, maybe a break even for all the open trades with different lot sizes on the chart?  But where to start? No worries ... all you have to do just tell the Winshots-TradeAssistant-EA that you want the combined take profit (TP) of let's say 5.5 pips (55 points) or 0 pips/points (for break even...sort of) and the EA will do all the math for you, find the actual price to achieve this combined hedge TP and set all trade's TP to that new price.  That's it ... it's very simple!  This EA only works for trades on the current chart where the EA is running, and only works with trades open in one direction (ie: all SELL or all BUY) ... in the future I plan to add more options and combine hedge of both BUY and SELL as well as a global adjustment for ALL running trades on the account (ie: different pairs) so make sure to keep checking for updates.
