USD Surfer MT4

Based on data from the Bank for International Settlements, 78.8% of the world's major 8 currency pairs can be checked instantly.

It tells you whether the U.S. dollar is being bought or sold in a matter of seconds.

So, even in the fast-moving phase after the release of economic indicators, you can see the flow and pushes of the U.S. dollar,


We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system.

Please check for yourself if it is usable.

Please check it out for yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex


We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk.

We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by the use of the information provided.




