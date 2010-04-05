The Polynomial bot works on the Metatrader trading platform, which is widespread in the Forex market. The basis of the bot is a complex algorithm for controlling transactions. Nonlinear regression is used as the main entry signal. Or rather, a polynomial from non-linear regressions. A polynomial of two levels is used. Upper level – trend level (Price chart period – daily). The lower level is the level of local signals (the period of the price chart is hourly). Each polymo has a connection with a specific session, and the sessions are not generally used, but those that are found during the optimization of the bot. In fact, we cannot set the regression parameters ourselves, they are automatically generated based on the coefficients of a complex polynomial.





Bot environment:

Currency pair - EURUSD.

TimeFrame - H1.

The maximum spread is 20 pips.

Normal fit - 2%

Required deposit - $10,000 (or equivalent).

The maximum drawdown is 12%.

Options:

Type-Filling - Sets the appropriate setting for your broker.

Magic - Specifies the magic number.

Spread Limit - Sets limits for working within the allowable spread.

Lot - Fixed amount to work with.

Lot Decimal - Curve the volume to a given number of decimal places.

Money-Management On - Enables Money-Management to work.

Money-Management - Sets the dependence of the lot formed in automatic mode on the deposit.

Stop-Loss - Stop loss.

Take-Profit - Take profit.

Virtual Stop-Loss - Virtual Stop Loss.

Virtual Take-Profit - Virtual Take Profit.

Setting the non-linear regression polynomial for the upper (trend) level:

wBigDegree0,wBigDegree1,wBigDegree2,wBigDegree3,wBigDegree4 - Generates the Degree parameter.

wBigKstd0,wBigKstd1,wBigKstd2,wBigKstd3,wBigKstd4 - Generates the Kstd parameter.

wBigBars0,wBigBars1,wBigBars2,wBigBars3,wBigBars4 - Generates the Bars parameter.

Setting the non-linear regression polynomial for the lower (local) level:

wSmallDegree0,wSmallDegree1,wSmallDegree2,wSmallDegree3,wSmallDegree4 - Generates the Degree parameter.

wSmallKstd0,wSmallKstd1,wSmallKstd2,wSmallKstd3,wSmallKstd4 - Generates the Kstd parameter.

wSmallBars0,wSmallBars1,wSmallBars2,wSmallBars3,wSmallBars4 - Generates the Bars parameter.







