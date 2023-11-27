Golden Opulence AI

3

    ***BIG UPDATE to PRO version***

Golden Opulence AI  is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for forex trading on the MT4 platform,
targeting gold (XAUUSD) pairs. It stands out for beginners in forex trading by addressing a common
pain point: the complexity and risk of trading in volatile markets. Golden Opulence AI simplifies this process
through automated, strategic trading, making it less daunting for newcomers to navigate
the forex market.


Key Takeaways:

  • Automated Trading: Executes trades based on sophisticated algorithms, requiring minimal user intervention.
  • Risk Management: Incorporates features like dynamic grids and martingale strategies to manage and mitigate risks effectively.
  • User-Friendly: Designed with beginners in mind, making forex trading accessible to those with limited experience.

Key Features:
  • Customizable Strategies: Offers various settings to tailor trading strategies to individual risk tolerance and goals.
  • Dynamic Risk Management: Utilizes a combination of martingale and grid strategies to optimize potential returns while managing drawdowns.
  • Independence of Cycles: Allows for multiple trading cycles to run simultaneously, each with its own set of orders and strategies.
  • High Leverage Compatibility: Works best with accounts that offer leverage of 1:500 or more, enhancing the potential for significant returns.

Golden Opulence AI Setting & Recommendations:
  • Platform: MT4
  • Currency Pairs: Specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • TimeFrame: H1 for testing, but not critical for live trading
  • Minimum Account Balance: $500 (Recommend $1,000)
  • Preset: Customizable based on user preference and risk management
  • VPS: Recommended for optimal performance
  • Broker: Requires a hedge account with high leverage (1:500 or more) and low spread



Filtrer:
TEEWASIT
53
TEEWASIT 2024.12.04 09:19 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Jemo31
70
Jemo31 2024.06.17 14:22 
 

I just tried this EA again and it seems to be giving good results today. I am therefore modifying my previous review. To be confirmed over time.

Wan Suryolaksono
1766
Wan Suryolaksono 2024.01.16 13:49 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis