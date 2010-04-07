AIF Manage Equity

The Expert Advisor helps manage your account equity. You can set the EA to close all trades at the total account profit or buy/sell line profit or close at a certain predetermined loss percentage…


Parameters:

  • Chart Symbol Selection: For Current Chart Only/All Opened Orders
  • Profit all to close all order USD (0 - not use):  Profit  in money
  • Profit buy to close buy order USD (0 - not use):  Profit  in money
  • Profit sell to close sell order USD (0 - not use):  Profit  in money
  • Loss all to close all order USD (0 - not use): Loss  in money
  • Loss % to close all order USD (0 - not use): Percent loss
  • Max Slippage
  • Time settings (Server Time): Begin Time and End Time
  • ...

How to get started:

  • Load the EA on only one single chart
  • Customize your settings
  • Leave the EA alone and never close that chart


