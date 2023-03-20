MACD Decision Tree
- Indicateurs
- Thomas Bradley Butler
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 20 mars 2023
- Activations: 5
This indicator was constructed using decision trees. I will only give a few insights into the algorithm since it is original. But there are 4 trees in the inputs and by default they are 10.
The decision tree logic for buy signals is as follows:
- If the MACD line is less than certain bullish divergence (determined by the "BUY_TREE_1" and "BUY_TREE_2" variables)
The decision tree logic for sell signals is as follows:
- If the MACD line is greater than certain bearish divergence (determined by the "SELL_TREE_1" and "SELL_TREE_2" variables)
How to trade for bet results.
- Trade during active hours
- Follow the larger trends/ identify by the 200 SMA in the indicator.
- Uptrend is a buy and downtrend is a sell.