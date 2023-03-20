MACD Decision Tree

This indicator was constructed using decision trees.  I will only give a few insights into the algorithm since it is original. But there are 4 trees in the inputs and by default they are 10.

The decision tree logic for buy signals is as follows:

  • If the MACD line is less than  certain bullish divergence (determined by the "BUY_TREE_1" and "BUY_TREE_2" variables)

The decision tree logic for sell signals is as follows:

  • If the MACD line is greater than certain bearish divergence  (determined by the "SELL_TREE_1" and "SELL_TREE_2" variables)

How to trade for bet results.

  • Trade during active hours
  • Follow the larger trends/ identify by the 200 SMA in the indicator.
  • Uptrend is a buy and downtrend is a sell.

HFTHackerMT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (2)
Experts
* CECI EST UN ANCIEN EA NON IA À LA MODE HYPERTEXTE, AYANT CONNU DE NOMBREUSES ÉVOLUTIONS. MÊME L'IA NE PEUT PAS CODER CORRECTEMENT. MERCI DE VOTRE SOUTIEN POUR MON TRAVAIL. LES INFORMATIONS SONT CLAIRES ET UNE OPTION DE RÉCUPÉRATION EST MAINTENANT DISPONIBLE. OPTIMISEZ L'EA AVANT DE LE TESTER ET DE L'UTILISER. N'ACHETEZ QUE SI VOUS L'AVEZ OPTIMISÉ. Ce produit est destiné aux traders qui savent optimiser et souhaitent générer des profits par leurs propres moyens. VOUS DÉFINISSEZ VOS PARAMÈTRES
Matrix Hacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87060 Matrix Hacker est réservé aux comptes couverts et utilise la marche aléatoire, le passé n'a pas d'importance. L'EA se fixe pour garder une assise stable sur le marché et couvrir à la fois les demandes et les offres. Achète et vend des offres et des demandes avec des quantités et des volumes variables selon le commerçant. Ce n'est pas recommandé pour un débutant car cela nécessite toujours de connaître l'optimisation et de ne pas surex
ForexReversal
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Indicateurs
La patience est la clé d'un scalping sans stress. Échangez les flèches lorsque vous voyez qu'elles dépassent la moyenne mobile de 200 et créez une tendance en s'élargissant ou à partir du dernier point d'oscillation sans filtre de moyenne mobile. Agréable pour les tranches de temps de 1 minute, capturant les mouvements intrajournaliers dynamiques. Prenez facilement 20 pips ou restez plus longtemps pour des tendances plus importantes, en utilisant des arrêts suiveurs. Regardez les exemples sur l
NeuroScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Mettre à jour! Des flèches ont été ajoutées aux niveaux 100 et 200. Cet indicateur est précis pour accéder aux extrêmes et prend en charge les positions d'achat principalement pour des périodes de 1 minute. D'autres délais peuvent être utilisés mais les niveaux sont différents. C'est un meilleur oscillateur et se compare avec d'autres pour voir la différence. Commerce de jour utilisant des concepts de réseau neuro. Cet indicateur utilise des formes élémentaires de réseaux neuro pour générer de
VolumeDayTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
DAYTRADING POUR LES ACTIONS (CFD) uniquement. Le commerce demande du travail. Il n'y a pas de raccourcis ou d'indicateurs qui vous indiqueront toutes les entrées et sorties. Le profit vient de l'état d'esprit. Les indicateurs sont des outils à utiliser conjointement avec la gestion de l'argent et la psychologie du succès. Trouvez les déséquilibres dans le profil de volume. Déséquilibres du volume des prix commerciaux. De nombreux déséquilibres se produisent à la clôture et à l'ouverture et au
GoldBuyBackScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est pour XAU/USD, graphiques de 1 minute seulement. Chaque paire a des caractéristiques et des mouvements de prix uniques. Négociez des inversions en forme de V avec cet indicateur. Le cuir chevelu achète en utilisant des arrêts suiveurs et évite les nouvelles car elles sont plus extrêmes et peuvent provoquer des ventes soudaines. Attachez-vous à une période de 1 minute dans le backtest et voyez les achats d'inversion. L'indicateur ne repeint jamais ou ne recalcule jamais. N
TrueSupplyandDemand
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
ScalpingMaster
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
DTKGold
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
SuperArrowScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
Levels Trading
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.  Features and things to consider This indicator is for a frame of
ForexReversalEA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Cet EA est basé sur l'indicateur Forex Reversal. Si vous préférez échanger manuellement le système, téléchargez l'indicateur et essayez-le. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 L'EA suivra la tendance et ouvrira des postes en conséquence. Les résultats montrent des gains stables avec un tirage inférieur, mais expérimentez-les dans le testeur arrière, l'optimiseur et les délais pour voir ce qui fonctionne. Tous les résultats présentés sont hypothétiques. Remarque : Il ne s'agit pas d'u
HFTHacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
CECI EST RETOURNÉ À LA VERSION SIMPLE SANS RÉCUPÉRATION EN RAISON DE LA COMPLEXITÉ ET DE LA CONFUSION DES UTILISATEURS DANS L'OPTIMISATION OPTIMISEZ EA AVANT DE TESTER ET D'UTILISER. N'ACHETEZ QUE SI VOUS AVEZ OPTIMISÉ. Ceci est destiné aux traders qui savent optimiser et qui veulent être rentables sur leur propre mérite. VOUS DÉFINISSEZ VOS PARAMÈTRES DE RISQUE. Taux de gain élevé avec des stops pour les transactions qui ne fonctionnent pas si vous le souhaitez. Réduisez le risque pour la lon
MarketMaker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Automatisez le commerce de l'offre et de la demande. Faire un marché. Cet EA a été créé et inspiré par l'indicateur populaire d'offre et de demande que tout le monde vend et imite. L'EA continue de négocier et de se couvrir, créant un marché. Peut également être négocié sur des comptes non couverts. Il faut évaluer les risques et utiliser les délais, la taille des lots, les capacités de couverture. Je l'ai échangé pendant environ un mois au total et sur plusieurs paires à la fois. Conceptio
Top Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Quant Bot est destiné au trading de tendance sur une période d'une heure pour l'EUR/USD. Il n'y a pas de fichier défini, mais si d'autres paires sont utilisées, une optimisation peut être nécessaire. À propos du robot: Il utilise la génération génétique et utilise l'ATR pour échanger. La période d'avance a été utilisée pour empêcher l'ajustement de la courbe L'EA utilise des arrêts sur chaque transaction. La gestion de l'argent est une mise à l'échelle avec % du solde La période de recul est
Crypto Net
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Les heures de courtage seront différentes de celles dans lesquelles la stratégie a été intégrée. Crypto Net est destiné au trading de BTCUSD. Il utilise l'évolution génétique pour faire évoluer la stratégie. Cette tendance des métiers EA suit les indicateurs se trouvent ATR et Ichimoku. Cela a été construit et a passé une série de tests robustes, y compris Monte Carlo et Walk Forward. Contributions: Pourcentage du compte correspondant au risque minimum. Nombre maximum de lots Temps pour a
PropTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
*OPTIMISER EA AVANT UTILISATION* Stratégie de trading Forex optimisée pour l'EUR/USD Atteindre une richesse substantielle en un an ou deux avec un conseiller expert (EA) est une affirmation irréaliste. Le backtesting et le trading réel se concentrent sur la paire de devises EUR/USD. À propos de cette stratégie : Il s’agit de la première itération de notre stratégie, avec un potentiel d’avancées supplémentaires. Rigoureusement testé avec des données de qualité à 100 %, il est exempt d'erreurs
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Down Under négocie la paire AUD/USD sur une période d'une heure. Cette EA négocie l'ATR et l'OHLC. Il est formaté pour cette paire sur cette période. La composition est utilisée avec un min. taille du lot et max. la taille du lot. Le pourcentage des soldes est composé sur les transactions gagnantes. Comme l'équilibre fluctue, la taille du lot fluctue également. Réglages: mm risque % lots mm lots maximum Il n'y a rien d'autre à changer. Cela n'a pas de capacité de martingale ou de couvertur
Cable Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
GBP/USD 1hr. Cet EA échange élan et sessions. Cela a une composante de lot fixe et continuera de modifier le TP au fur et à mesure de son développement. Réglages: La taille du lot Il n'y a rien d'autre à changer. Cela n'a pas de capacité de martingale ou de couverture. La seule autre caractéristique à changer est si vous négociez, les CFD de GBP/USD. Changez cela par la décimale sur la plateforme du courtier. Avis de non-responsabilité Les contrats à terme, les options et le trading de
Euclidean
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Euclidean est un algorithme de trading unique que j'ai créé il y a 8 ans. Cette évaluation environnementale fait partie de ce système. Il fonctionne comme un système fermé. L'EA lancera un achat lorsque le degré d'angle est correct pour saisir une tendance. Le stop loss est à 10% de l'angle. C'est aussi simple que cela. Contributions: % du solde en lots 1 micro lot pour 1 000 $ Lots supérieurs de volume = le nombre maximum de lots Niveau de profit = la valeur par défaut est de 50 pips Comment
Pip Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
UN INDICATEUR POUR TOUS Pip Scalper est pour les tendances de scalping. Restez dans les tendances plus longtemps avec cet indicateur. Il fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et tous les actifs. Ramassez les pépins quotidiens avec cet outil. Utilisez la moyenne mobile de 200 pour filtrer les transactions. Délais plus courts recommandés. À utiliser pour le day trading. À propos et comment utiliser : Pips Scalper est basé sur le trading de tendance à plus long terme. Acheter sur bleu Vendre sur
Evolved Trends
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMISER AVANT LE TEST ET L'UTILISER POUR TROUVER LES MEILLEURES ENTRÉES Salut les commerçants ! Vous voulez un conseiller expert de pointe pour votre plateforme MT4 ? Ne cherchez pas plus loin que les tendances évoluées ! Ce puissant algorithme de trading, créé avec la technologie d'apprentissage automatique, se concentre sur le trading du GBP/USD sur des périodes d'une heure. Mais bon, n'hésitez pas à expérimenter d'autres actifs et délais d'optimisation ! Personnalisez simplement les entré
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
