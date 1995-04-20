This indicator takes input from a trend filter and 2 oscillators, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as 2 lines and arrows.

Great for scalping.

Settings:

No need to set up the indicator.

Features Alerts.

How to use:

Simply attach to any chart

Zoom chart in to get a better view of the lines.

Buy:

Blue arrow.

Best results when entering buys above the 0.00 level, and confirming on higher timeframes too.

Sell:

Red arrow.

Best results when entering sells below the 0.00 level, and confirming on higher timeframes too.





Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.





Important to note:

Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.



