FRB Candle Counter MT4

Candle Counter

This product counts the candles and shows the result according to the configuration defined by the user.

Professional traders use it to emphasize a specific candlestick.


Settings

Position - Choose whether the numbers will be displayed above or below the candle

Distance - The distance that the number will have from the candle, referring to the minimum or maximum

Font Size - Font Size

Color - Font Color




