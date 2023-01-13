Pinbar Candle Pattern Alert

Identify Pinbar Candle Pattern with Arrows & Alert (built-in RSI filter).





This indicator helps you to identify Pin bar Candlestick Pattern (or shooting star & hammer pattern) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Pin bar appears. Pin bar pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals.





You can set Minimum Percent of Wick (or Tail) Length over full bar length (Recommended: 60%, 70%, 75%).





Alerts can be turned on and off:

Popup

Email

Push Notification

Sound (Note that popup alert must be turned off when using sound alert)





You can change arrow size and color.





The indicator has a built-in RSI filter, You can turn the RSI filter on and off, as well as change the parameter settings for the RSI.





To configure push Notification: Tools/Options/Notifications Tab

To configure Email: Tools/Options/Email Tab

Location of sound files: Metatrader installation folder/Sounds folder





You can try in strategy tester before purchase (note the alert function does not work with strategy tester).



