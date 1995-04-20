MAD Indicator

MAD - Moving Average Distance

The MAD Indicator uses ATR and the distance to a moving average to determine if price has the potential for mean reversion. 

Works on all time frames and pairs. It will only check for the condition at the beginning of a new candle so it doesn't repaint. 

A signal will include an arrow on the chart, alert popup and cell phone notification.


Settings:

ATR_Multiplier: Multiplier of ATR for the calculation. (Recommended: 5)
MA_Period: Moving Average Period to use (EMA). (Recommended: 100)

UseAlert: When true this will add a pop up message. 
UseNotification: When true this will send a cell phone notification. 


