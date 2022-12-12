DR and IDR


Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator


Show DR and IDR ranges on the chart for   Regular , Overnight and After Sessions


for more information how DR and IDR work and the high probability  watch :  https://www.youtube.com/@themas7er

or   https://twitter.com/IamMas7er


Remember to set set your chart TimeZone when you attach indicator to the chart under indicator settings / inputs

Volume Imbalance : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91165?source=Site+Profile+Seller


MT4 version

MT5 version


MT4 free version

MT5 free version 


Other Indicators













