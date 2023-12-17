The Beast Quarter Turn Scalper is a multi-currency based robot which works with different technical indicators used to get and filter trading signals.

SETUP

A brief summary of these inputs is as follows:

Comment : The input that holds the name you prefer to attach the positions opened by this EA.

Use Risk [YES = USE, NO = DO NOT USED / USE LOT SIZE] : An option to use Risk Lot Size or Fixed Lot Size. YES means the lot size will be calculated based on the selected risk. Otherwise, the fixed lot size is used.

Risk Percentage[10 = 10%] : The percentage of the account balance to be used to calculate the risk lot size. The value entered is considered to be a percentage

Lot Size : The fixed position size for which every position is opened.

Stop Loss[In Points] : The stop loss considered in points for easier calculation by the user. The value should be well above zero.

Use Breakeven ? [YES = USE, NO = DO NOT USE]: The choice to use breakeven or not. YES means breakeven will be used, as opposed to NO.

Breakeven Trigger [In Points] : The profit in points to trigger breakeven for any position.

Breakeven By Distance[In Points, Optional] : The distance in points by which the breakeven stop loss is set.

Use Trailing Stop ? [YES = USE, NO = DO NOT USE] : The choice to use trailing stop or not. YES means trailing stop will be used, as opposed to NO.

Trailing Stop Trigger [In Points] : The profit in points to trigger trailing stop for any position.

Trailing Stop [In Points] : The distance in points by which the trailing stop loss is set.

Trailing Step [In Points, Optional, 0=NOT USED] : The distance in points by which the next Trailing Stop Trigger is added to. Eg. if set to 50 points, the next Trailing Stop Trigger will be the current one + 50 points.

Symbols To Trade[Empty List=Current Chart Symbol] : Enter a comma separated list of the symbols to be traded.

Start Time [In 24Hr Clock] : The time to start trading in the format: HH:MM [eg. 22:00]. It is considered in 24 hour clock system.

End Time [In 24Hr Clock] : The time to stop trading in the format: HH:MM [eg. 01:00]. It is considered in 24 hour clock system.





RECOMMENDATIONS

Use the robot on M15, M5 or M1 timeframes.

Use the robot on the symbols: AUDCHF, CADCHF, EURCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD.

Choose brokers with lower spreads.[a max of 25 - 40 will do]

If possible maintain the default input values in the course of using the EA. The Lot Size may be changed based on your preference.



