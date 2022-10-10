Hedge Martingale Trading


Hedge EA will turn your losing trades into winners using a unique hedging strategy. Once the initial trade moves into negative territory a predefined number of pips or change in signal, the recovery mechanism will kick in: it will place a limited amount of opposite trades at the signal, until all of them can be closed with a small gain.

It can trade Crypto, Forex pairs, Metals, Indices but need you optimize. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses. You can choose to use indicator or NOT.

The EA has been designed to Trade on Both Renko Candles and Normal Candles

Functionality

  • Constant work of the Expert Advisor 24/5. No need to wait for the news or events to trade.
  • The Expert Advisor execute prompt trade orders
  • Each thread has its own copy of the Expert Advisor that uses its own TP for closing positions, as well as the trading system conditions are used for closing trades
  • For interactivity and convenience, the main settings of the Expert Advisor and forecasts for future trends.
  • The Expert Advisor has a built-in system of error detection, and will warn you if a fault is noticed in the work of the Expert Advisor

  Check the COMMENTS page for the set files for your testing 1H, 4H, Daily. and for Renko  Candle for Box of 10pips. Please click on the link and download the set files for your testing

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87228?source=Site#!tab=comments

Recommended

Currency pair: EURUSDRenko Candles-10pips Box, Higher time frame


Deposit: 0.01 lot for every $500


