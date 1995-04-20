Little trade helper

Little Trade Helper is a fine tool for manual traders.


It can quickly draw trendlines and support/resistance lines that will help to identify good price levels for placing entries, or set SL/TP levels.

This indicator will not provide any direct buy/sell signals or notification, but is purely meant for those traders that want to get a quick graphical help in finding important levels on the chart.

When switching to another timeframe, the indicator will immediately adjust and re-calculate all levels, or you can choose (in the parameters) to always calculate the levels based on a fixed timeframe.  That way, no matter which timeframe you set on the chart, the levels will remain the same. 


The indicator will also put out some basic information about what the price is doing.  For example “uptrend”, “downtrend”, “potential flag is forming” etc… 


Download the manual


Support/Resistance levels

These levels are drawn on strong highs and lows of the past.  You can configure how strong the levels must be, before drawing them, and you can also choose how far to go back in history.

The levels drawn will be (by default) “blue” for support levels, and “red” for resistance levels.  The thickness of the line will determine how strong the level is.


Parameters:

Number_of_levels: this will determine  how many lines to draw.  The more lines, the more it will go back in history

Line Thickness: Default is set to “variable”, based on the strength of the level.  But you can force them all to be thin or bigger.  The most recent support and resistance will always be drawn a bit thicker though

Timeframe_sup_res: either choose the timeframe of the chart, or a fixed one to use, no matter which timeframe is selected on the chart

Support/Resistance minimum strength (0-10): the higher the value, the more strict the levels will be, that are drawn on the chart



HIGH/LOW settings

The Highs and Lows, which you can set up here, are used for A) drawing the trend lines, and B) for the comment about the price (“uptrend”, “downtrend”, etc..)


Parameters:

MinimumCandlesBetweenHL:  the minimum number of candles between the 2 consecutive highs or 2 consecutive lows drawn on the chart.

High/Low Minimum strength (0-10): determines how strong a high or low must be, to be selected as a valid high or low

Maximum position first High/Low: to limit the indicator of going to far in history for selecting the most current high or low

High/Low Arrow size: size of the arrow drawn on the chart


Fibonacci settings

The indicator can also draw a simple Fibonacci graph on the chart, based on the highs and lows set up above


Trendlines

Trendlines can be drawn, based on the highs and lows set up above


Color settings

Here you can set the colors of all graphical elements.


Key Bindings

You can bind keyboards keys to change “on the fly” certain parameters that will determine the support/resistance levels calculation and high/lows.  On the top left of the chart, there will be a menu showing all the keys that are linked to which action.


(NOTE: The “enable/Disable” keys (1,2,3 and 4) are not the numbers on the numpad, but on the keyboard above AZERTY (or QWERTY))



The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.83 (18)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.45 (85)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (14)
Experts
PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NOUVEAU : Achetez Goldbot One et choisissez 1 EA gratuitement !! (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici LIVE SIGNAL Présentation de     Goldbot One   , un robot de trading hautement sophistiqué conçu pour le marché de l'or. En se concentrant sur le trading en cassure, Goldbot One exploite à la fois les niveaux de support
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.26 (35)
Experts
Lancer la promo ! Plus que quelques exemplaires à 449$! Prochain prix : 599$ Prix ​​final : 999$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro rejoint le club des EA de Gold trading, mais avec un
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Promotion de lancement : Nombre limité d'exemplaires disponibles au prix actuel Prix ​​final : 990$ NOUVEAU : obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bienvenue sur DayTrade Pro Algo !   Après des années d'étude des marchés et de programmation de différentes stratégies, j'ai trouvé un algorithme qui a tout ce dont un bon système de trading
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Bitcoin Scalp Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Promotion actuelle : Plus qu'un seul à 549$ Prix ​​final : 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) N'oubliez pas de jeter un coup d'œil à notre «   Ultimate EA Combo Package   » sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro est un système de trading unique sur le marché.  Il se concentre entièrement sur l'exploitation de la volatilité du marché Bitcoin en négociant les cassures des niveaux de support et de résistance. L'EA se concentre sur la sécurité
Starlight MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Promotion actuelle : Maintenant seulement 349$! Prix ​​final : 999$ N'oubliez pas de jeter un coup d'œil à notre «   Ultimate EA Combo Package   » sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   STARLIGHT est un scalpeur de nuit très avancé et à faible risque qui utilise une approche unique de l'algorithme d'entrée par rapport aux autres scalpeurs de nuit.  Il a été développé en utilisant des années d'expérience dans le trading en direct avec la stratégie moyenne-inverse, et a sélectionné uniquement les
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Lancer la promo ! Plus que quelques exemplaires à 449$! Prochain prix : 599$ Prix ​​final : 999$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro rejoint le club des EA de Gold trading, mais avec une
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.64 (33)
Experts
PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Seul un nombre très limité d'exemplaires sera disponible au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 999$ NOUVEAU (à partir de 349$) --> OBTENEZ 1 EA GRATUITEMENT (pour 2 numéros de compte commercial). Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Bienvenue sur BITCOIN REAPER !   Après l'énorme succès du Gold Reaper, j'ai décidé qu'il était temps d'appliquer les mêmes principes gagnants au mar
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.92 (25)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading profession
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Promotion de lancement : Nombre limité d'exemplaires disponibles au prix actuel Prix ​​final : 990$ NOUVEAU : obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bienvenue sur DayTrade Pro Algo !   Après des années d'étude des marchés et de programmation de différentes stratégies, j'ai trouvé un algorithme qui a tout ce dont un bon système de trading a
Stability Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (3)
Experts
PROMO DE LANCEMENT : SEULEMENT 34 9 $ au lieu de 990$ ! Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires à ce prix promo ! N'oubliez pas de consulter notre "   Pack combo Ultimate EA   " sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Résultats en direct à faible risque Résultats en direct à haut risque Bienvenue chez STABILITY PRO  : l'un des systèmes de réseau les plus avancés, stables et à faible risque du marché ! Cette EA a été soumise à des tests de résistance sur l'historique
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Red Hawk MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Recommended for HEDGING MT5 account types only! Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast executi
Night Owl
Profalgo Limited
3.5 (8)
Experts
NIGHT OWL is a night scalper that trades during the most quiet times of the market. Markets tend to range in that period and the EA will trade those ranging movements. Each trade will have an initial stop loss and take profit, but the EA uses also advanced SL management algorithms that will evaluate the strength of the trades and close out early if necessary. The EA works on all pairs that have stable spread and quiet moves during the night. But it is programmed to also handle bigger spreads wit
Grid King
Profalgo Limited
4.12 (41)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Grid King is a revolution in grid trading.  The main focus when developing the EA was safety, by eliminating the margin-call risk which is usually associated with most grid systems on the market.  It also strives to achieve much higher returns than the average grid system, by spreading risk amongst multiple pairs and strategies which all have a li
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Starlight MT4
Profalgo Limited
3.2 (5)
Experts
Promotion actuelle : Maintenant seulement 349$! Prix ​​final : 999$ N'oubliez pas de jeter un coup d'œil à notre «   Ultimate EA Combo Package   » sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   STARLIGHT est un scalpeur de nuit très avancé et à faible risque qui utilise une approche unique de l'algorithme d'entrée par rapport aux autres scalpeurs de nuit.  Il a été développé en utilisant des années d'expérience dans le trading en direct avec la stratégie moyenne-inverse, et a sélectionné uniquement les m
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
Promotion actuelle : Plus qu'un seul à 549$ Prix ​​final : 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) N'oubliez pas de jeter un coup d'œil à notre «   Ultimate EA Combo Package   » sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro est un système de trading unique sur le marché.  Il se concentre entièrement sur l'exploitation de la volatilité du marché Bitcoin en négociant les cassures des niveaux de support et de résistance. L'EA se concentre sur la sécurité
Apex Trader MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Seulement 2 exemplaires disponibles à 199 $ Prix ​​final : 999$ NOUVEAU : Achetez maintenant et obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Résultats en direct :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signaux/1836525 high risk account Présentation du dernier ajout à notre gamme de robots de trading forex -     l'Apex Trader   . Développé grâce à des années d'expérience dans la création de conseillers experts, Apex Trader est un puissant outil de trading pour le march
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Promotion de lancement : Seulement 1 exemplaires disponibles à 399$ Prix ​​final : 2000$ Il n'y aura qu'un nombre limité d'exemplaires vendus de cet EA Libérez la puissance de l'intelligence artificielle et portez votre trading à des sommets sans précédent avec le   Luna AI Pro EA   , le robot de trading "mean reverse" le plus avancé du marché. Conçu pour répondre aux besoins des traders chevronnés et des débutants, ce système de pointe piloté par l'IA est équipé d'un large éventail de fonctio
Stability Pro MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
PROMO DE LANCEMENT : SEULEMENT 34 9 $ au lieu de 990$ ! Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires à ce prix promo ! N'oubliez pas de consulter notre "   Pack combo Ultimate EA   " sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Résultats en direct à faible risque Résultats en direct à haut risque Bienvenue chez STABILITY PRO  : l'un des systèmes de réseau les plus avancés, stables et à faible risque du marché ! Cette EA a été soumise à des tests de résistance sur l'historique
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NOUVEAU : Achetez Goldbot One et choisissez 1 EA gratuitement !! (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici LIVE SIGNAL Présentation de     Goldbot One   , un robot de trading hautement sophistiqué conçu pour le marché de l'or. En se concentrant sur le trading en cassure, Goldbot One exploite à la fois les niveaux de support
Advanced Scalper MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.47 (17)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
