Wirama Rush M9 is advance trading system use multilevel support and resistance to find the best price in market, integrated with the best risk management to open position carefully in moderate lotsize.



Main Pairs : NZDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD

Time Frame : M15

Minimum balance to start with $5000 or cent account

Only 10 copies of the EA out of 10 left at $199 Next price $299

Features:

Multiple currency pairs support

True backtest support TDS (no hardcode trick) , may try from 2006-2022 , all real trade will reflect as well as in backtest.

Negative Swap Filter

How to install

EA must be attached to every symbol on M15 chart

Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

open every symbol audcad audnzd nzdcad timeframe from monthly weekly daily h4 h1 m30 m15 m5 m1 for a while to let terminal download the data history , after that you can close. Requirements

The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread . I advise using a really good ECN broker.



I advise using a really The EA should run on a VPS continuously minimum latency , prefer 100ms or below

Minimum leverage 1:200 Setting Hide TP = hidden TP (use this feature to true if you broker now allowed to modified TP too much)

RiskMM : 2000 = High risk , 3000 = Medium risk , 5000 = Low risk , 0 = Fixlot

