Divergence Detector for MT4

Divergence is one best ways to trade the financial market as it is a leading indicator of price action that detect high probability reversal and continuation setups.

The AlgoKing Divergence Detector is an RSI and Stochastics Indicator with Divergence Detection.

Features

Hidden Divergence for trend continuation.

Standard or Normal Divergence for trend reversal.

Screen Alerts.

MetaQuotes Notifications.

Email Notifications.

RSI Indicator built in.

Stochastics Indicator built in.

Types of Divergences Hidden Bullish Divergence - Hidden bullish divergence happens when the following two factors align … First, the indicator makes lower lows. Second, the price chart makes higher highs. This can mean the price action will soon reverse to the downside.

Hidden Bearish Divergence - Hidden bearish divergence happens when the indicator makes higher highs and the price chart makes lower highs. This can mean the price action will soon reverse to the upside.

Regular Bullish Divergence - Regular bullish divergence happens when the indicator makes higher lows and the price chart makes lower lows. This can mean the price action will soon trend upward.

Regular Bearish Divergence - With regular bearish divergence, the indicator makes lower highs and the price chart makes higher highs. This can indicate the price action will soon trend down





