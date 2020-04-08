Trend Shift
- Indicateurs
- Tatiana Savkevych
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Shift Trend is a forex trend arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. The Shift Trend indicator implements an advanced algorithm for visualizing the market trend. Shows the opening points of transactions for sale or purchase, and also indicates the direction of the trend on: short-term and long-term periods. Suitable for trading on low timeframes because it ignores sudden price spikes or corrections in price action by reducing market noise around the average price. The Anand indicator not only signals an immediate buy or sell. The indicator can work as an entry point, but not as a filter!