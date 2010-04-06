VPS Monitor MT4

VPS-Monitor MT4 is a utility that keeps a trader abreast of situation or condition of the Trading Platform while the Trader is away. It lets you know that your Trading Platform is up and running by sending notifications at desired interval of time. Strictly, it can do three things about your Trading Terminal on the VPS, namely; it sends information about the
- State of Activeness,
- Trade Transaction and
- Connection Status of the Trading Terminal.

VPS-Monitor's Features
- Send Alert & Push Notifications: if set to 'True', it sends notifications to your e-mail or your mobile devices.
- Send State of Activeness; if set to 'True', it sends the Activeness Message every x hours.
- ActivenessPeriodicHour;  if set to 'say 2' , it sends the Activeness Message every 2 hours.      
- Activeness Message: This message takes the desired format - ACTIVE. Your Platform's Name. Account Number.
- Send TradeTransaction: This is Instant; Buy, Sell and Modify Actions are sent.
