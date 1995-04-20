TradeSizeCalculator

It could help to calculate Risk-Reward easily before placing a BUY-SELL position. TradeSizeCalculator is a Multi-Tasking Calculator. It will calculate the others when we define the value in one of the columns. Stoploss, risk percentage, risk-money, lot size, take-profit, reward-money, and reward-ratio. Depending on which value is changed. All values in the columns are editable. Also, we can get those calculation results by drag-drop the stop-loss/take-profit line.

Parameter:

The inputs below are used the very first time loaded on the chart or if we push the reset button on the panel. Because every parameter can be changed on the panel. All values on the panel will return to these parameters below if the Reset button is pressed. 

Risk % = Risk percentage of Balance

SL points = The values of Stop-loss in points. 

Reward Ratio= Reward Ratio

Type =  This is the trade direction to apply the stop-loss and take-profit lines and color theme

Button Corner = The corner of button when panel is hidden


