SnR

Professional Support&Resistance Indicator.

This indicator is primarily intended for professional use by brokers.

There are countless options to choose from and it is one of the best tools in the stock market today.

The indicator is optimized for use with EAs.

For programmers

to retrieve output index value is for MQL4; (EXAMPLE)

bool buySNR=false,sellSNR=false;
char count=100;
char limit=1;
char dist=3;
for(short cnt=0;cnt<=count;cnt++)
{
   double    snr_middle=iCustom(NULL,TF_,"::Indicators\\SNR.ex4",pb_,ITE_,Z_TYPE_,SNR_TYPE_,TCH_TYPE_,A_PER_,A_MIN_,A_MAX_,A_ZONE_,NIN_DIF_,DIF_RAT_,MAX_TCH_,DIF_NO_,0,0,cnt);
   double snr_middleP=iCustom(NULL,TF_,"::Indicators\\SNR.ex4",pb_,ITE_,Z_TYPE_,SNR_TYPE_,TCH_TYPE_,A_PER_,A_MIN_,A_MAX_,A_ZONE_,NIN_DIF_,DIF_RAT_,MAX_TCH_,DIF_NO_,0,0,cnt+dist);
   double snr_upper=iCustom(NULL,TF_,"::Indicators\\SNR.ex4",pb_,ITE_,Z_TYPE_,SNR_TYPE_,TCH_TYPE_,A_PER_,A_MIN_,A_MAX_,A_ZONE_,NIN_DIF_,DIF_RAT_,MAX_TCH_,DIF_NO_,0,1,cnt);
   double snr_lower=iCustom(NULL,TF_,"::Indicators\\SNR.ex4",pb_,ITE_,Z_TYPE_,SNR_TYPE_,TCH_TYPE_,A_PER_,A_MIN_,A_MAX_,A_ZONE_,NIN_DIF_,DIF_RAT_,MAX_TCH_,DIF_NO_,0,2,cnt);
   ResetLastError();
   if(snr_middle!=EMPTY_VALUE&&snr_middleP!=EMPTY_VALUE)
   {
      if(cnt>=limit)
      {
         if(snr_middle>snr_middleP) buySNR=true;
         if(snr_middle<snr_middleP) sellSNR=true;
      }
      break;
   }
}

All buffers:

buff_0 // Middle_Line
buff_1 // Upper_Zone
buff_2 // Lower_Zone

Input Parameters 

in [] is default value, x-x represents valid range of input value

Number Of Candles To Scan

  • how many candles should indicator scan for trendline/signal overall on the chart

Max SNR Candles

  • maximum number of candles that are calculated (from first to last touch)

ZONE_Type

  • SnR zone type
    1. POINT (x Points of atr value); this value is given above and below middle line, which is connecting first and last touch
    2. ATR (x% of atr value); same rule as for point below and above

          SNR_Type

          • Choose what type will SnR be
              1. UPPER (bullish candles close/upper wicks within SnR zone)
              2. LOWER (bearish candles close/lower wicks within SnR zone)
              3. HYBRID (bullish and bearish candles close and open/upper and lower wicks (high and low) within SnR zone)

              TOUCH_Type

              • Choose what type of touches will be in SnR
                1. BODY (close price of bullish will be considerated for touch)
                2. WICK (high value of bullish and bearish candle will be considerated for touch)
                3. BOTH (wick and body)
                  ATR Period
                  • ATR (average true range) period

                  ATR_MIN(%)

                  • ATR value in percentage from which angle will be measured for SnR zone, that represents movement of price per candle in atr value

                  ATR_MAX(%)

                  • ATR value in percentage to which angle will be measured for SnR zone, that represents movement of price per candle in atr value

                  ATR_ZONE(%/pnts)

                  • ATR (SnR) zone (in % or points), only values inside the zone will be considered, those outside will not

                  Min Candles Between Touches

                  • minimum number of candles in between two touches in SnR zone

                  Min/Max Candles Ratio(%)

                  • percentage of ratio between lowest size of difference (in term of candles) and biggest size difference; if min ratio is 70%, then the price shift between each difference must be matching at least 70%. For example if biggest difference has 100 candles, then lowest difference can have 70 candles or more; 70/100 = 0.7 and that is 70%

                  Max Touches

                  • max number of touches that should close in SnR zone

                  Number Of Differences (0=OFF)

                  • exact number of differences you want to have (difference is two touches in SnR zone that has certain number of candles in between)
                  • 0 disable this parameter (use only Max Touches)

                  Additional information

                  If you like to use SnR unlimited or within an EA you have to buy or rent this product.

                  If you are satisfied with our work, share your experience and leave a comment.

                  If you need help or you have an issue or question, please contact me on: vasja_vrunc@t-2.net

                  Best regards!

                  VLabs

