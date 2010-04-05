Endemic trend

EA Settings：

  • You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range)
  • This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables.
  • You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs
  • I used 1000 0.01 lot. I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk
  • Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended
  • Parameter file download linkhttps://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380


EA test：

  • Test within the M15 time frame
  • A long-term test of 5 years is recommended to show the stability of EA under various market conditions.


