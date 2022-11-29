Beat The Trend
Oleg Pavlenko
EA Beat the Trend Advisor was developed for trading metals, and in particular gold (XAUUSD, Gold), but it can also trade on any other pairs.
Working timeframe M15
Leverage: from 1:500
Minimum deposit: $200 (for cent accounts from $20)
Currency pairs: XAUUSD, GBPUSD (set files in comments)
INPUT SETTINGS:
There is no need to describe the input settings, because there are few of them and they are already configured for trading with the XAUUSD pair (some brokers call this pair Gold).
You will only have to install the Expert Advisor on the M15 chart with a pair of EURUSD or GBPUSD, download ready-made set files and set the desired trading volume based on your account balance, or use automatic calculation of lots.