Gea Risk Calculator Mt4

Trading assistant that offers advanced management of your trades with optimization features. It automatically calculates the risk per trade, makes it easy to set up new orders, and offers advanced management tools such as automatic trade closing in 5 different ways. It also has other useful features that will improve your control and decision making.

And best of all, you can use it in the strategy tester to perfect your tactics before trading live!







Our trading assistant is a trading tool that works manually and semi -automatic in financial markets. Its control panel includes various options to adapt to market conditions, which guarantees that the negotiation strategy adjusts to the available volatility and liquidity.





In addition, this system helps minimize the investment risk by automatically calculating the volume to be invest, extended in the general balance of the user's account.





This expert advisor not only allows to operate in the market in real time, but can also be tested and optimized any strategy in the Metatrader strategies tester. The strategy tester is a useful tool that allows simulating operations in different historical periods and adjusting the strategy parameters to improve the results. This means that users can evaluate the performance of any strategy in different market conditions and adjust its configuration to adapt to changing conditions.





It also has a function of automatic stop loss and trailing stop, which helps protect profits and reduce losses in case the market moves against the operation.





Finally, this Trading Bot has an easy -to -use interface in its control panel, which provides detailed information on the performance of the trading strategy and the history of operations. In this way, the user can make informed decisions and optimize their operation in financial markets.

Characteristics The button control panel offers an intuitive and complete user experience, with easy -to -use buttons that allow controlling the volume of operation automatically or fixedly. In addition, the user has the option to configure a Stop Loss and Take Profit in a simple and fast way. The system also allows Buy or Sell orders to enter, as well as establish pending orders at the desired levels. Another useful feature is that you can select the closing method for open orders, either with a closing line, dynamic trailing stop based on the Donchian channel, or an automatic closure that the system can perform on its own. If both Buy and Sell have open orders, the user can also close them in a group or in their entirety with only a few clicks. In summary, this Bot has a complete and easy -to -use control panel that allows the user to control their operation in an efficient and effectively, adapting to trader's needs and preferences.





control Panel

Auto: Activate automatic entrance according to the indicator selected in parameters

Entry Order / Pending Order: allow selecting the type of order you want to open.

BUY / SELL: Allows you to select the market address in which you want to work.

Lots / Risk: Allows you to select between fixed volume and a risk percentage to work.

Execute Trade: Execute the Trade after selecting the above options.

CL BUY / CL SELL: These buttons allow you to close only Buy or only Sell in case orders are in the two open directions

Close All: Close all active orders.

CLOSE LINE: Activate a line on the screen to mark the level at which all the orders open

Break Even: Activate the system break that consists of closing in zeros, no matter if there is a group of trades activated.

Trailing Stop: Activates the system trailing of the system which works with a Donchian channel whose periods can be modified in parameters.

Autop: activates the automatic closing system that depends on the signal indicator selected in parameters









Parameters

// Contact: Contact information

// MAXIMUM SPREAD SPEDAD Max allowed

Automatic System Activation

// Start time system activation time

// end time system deactivation time

// Indicators periods of the impulse detector

// Donchian periods of the Donchian channel

// Active Dochian TP activates the Take Profit in Trailing Donchian mode

// Active dochian sl activates the stop loss in Trailing Donchian mode





Risk Management

// MINIMUM FUNDS IN THE ACCOUNT TO TURN ON: MINIMUM FUNDS REQUIRED TO OPERATE IF THE EXPERT IS LOWER TURNES AND CLOSES ANY ORDER THAT IS OPEN. If it is not going to be used, it should be placed at 0.

// MAXIMUM LOSS (0 = OFF) Refers to the maximum DD.

Alerts

// Active alerts ***** ***** Activate alerts

// Activate Break Even Alert activates the Break Even Alert

// alerts name name of the alerts Ex: the name of the account.

Signals Auto System

// Revers Signal This parameter invests any of the signal indicators

// Impulse ***************** NAKE Activate the impulse indicator

// Active Flips Lines ***** Activates the FLIP lines

// Flips Timeframe allows you to select the FLIP lines TF

// n candles allows you to select the confirmation candles number

// Arrow confirm* ¨* Allows you to activate the Arrow Confirmed indicator













// Magic Number, Kind of ... Magic number















