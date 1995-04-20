Golden Targets

The Golden Target Indicator is a forex trading tool that displays important market levels on the charts. These levels include: buy and sell areas, overbought and oversold levels, extreme levels, reversal levels and middle level. The price will most likely react at these levels so plan your forex trades accordingly.

The Golden Target Indicator fits all kinds of timeframes and currency pairs. It is displayed directly on the main trading chart. The default settings can be modified directly from the input tab. Feel free to experiment with the settings and parameters to fit your personal preferences.



