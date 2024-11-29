Breakout SNR Direction Storyline

EA CREATED WITH THE AIM TO HELP SIMPLIFY AND SPEED UP IN TRADING ANALYSIS.

This EA is based on SNR Breakout,

This EA works Multitimeframe

This EA can accurately identify Support & Resistance, accurately identify SnR Breakouts.

provides alerts when there is a Breakout on All TimeFrames.

The EA has an Information Dashboard that makes it easy for traders to see the current market conditions. The Dashboard displays the status of the last Breakout in each TimeFrame and the history of the setup that appeared.

This EA is very useful for traders who use the Malaysian SNR technique (Engulfing, Breakout SNR, Storyline & Direction).



