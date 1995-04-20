Precision Trend Signals
- Indicateurs
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Precision Trend Signals is an indicator that shows price reversal points on the chart using arrows. A green arrow indicates when the price will reverse upward, and a red arrow indicates when the price will reverse downward. The indicator can be used on any timeframes and any currency pairs.
Trading Strategy with this Indicator:
- Green Arrow: When a green arrow appears, close any previously opened (if any) sell position and open a buy position.
- Red Arrow: When a red arrow appears, close any previously opened (if any) buy position and open a sell position.
Advantages of the Indicator:
- Does not repaint: The indicator does not repaint its signals.
- Clear direction: Shows the direction where the price will move using arrows.
- Universal applicability: Works on all currency pairs.
- Flexible timeframe: Works on all timeframes.
Indicator Settings:
- Step: The step of the Parabolic indicator.
- Maximum: The maximum step of the Parabolic indicator.
- MA_Period: Moving average period used as a signal filter.
- Arrow: Size of the arrows.