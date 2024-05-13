Gann 369

Use GANN 369 to use a combination of 30's,60's,90's time to cross 3's,6's,9's.  Any larger combination of these cross smaller combinations of these


Using GANN 369 Method for Trading Reversals

The GANN 369 method, inspired by the works of W.D. Gann and Nikola Tesla's 3, 6, 9 numerical patterns, can be employed to identify potential reversals in financial markets. By combining specific periods (30, 60, and 90) with the numbers 3, 6, and 9, traders can seek opportunities for trend changes.


