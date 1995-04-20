RSI or Stoch channel MT4

The indicator plots Stochastic or RSI levels in the price channel of a trading instrument.





Download the indicator for FREE right now and test it in the strategy tester.





It is easy to determine the trend direction and overbought or oversold levels.





The settings are standard for any of these indicators.





It is possible to change settings for each trading instrument separately.





You can use currencies, stock markets, futures or cryptocurrencies.





The indicator can be used as an independent tool or as an addition to your trading system.