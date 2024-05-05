Hawkeye Trading

Introducing the new generation of Haweye Trading EAs programmed with new and unique trading algorithms and strategies. The EA exploits Tick price fluctuations and selects high-performance and low-risk volatility models. EA strategies execute scalpers during active and volatile trading sessions to quickly take profits and exit the market. Floating positions (if any) can be closed on the weekend with the "Close all on Friday" option or the EA automatically activates Trailing to close when there is a signal against the position, this is like a soft Stop Loss and flexible.

Although the strategy is complex, this EA system is simple to use and install. You just need to install the default without set files. The EA is suitable for currency pairs with low spreads.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 5.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 600 (points) Trailing = 9 (points) Trailing = 8 (points) Close all on Friday = True (or False) Time Close on Friday = 22:15 (hour:minutes) Magic Number = any number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend: