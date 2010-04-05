Number Nine

The expert works digitally to open the first deals and Martingale deals

And close all together at a profit from win_USD, or close the last profitable trades with the first losing trade until all close together at a profit.

There are no complications in the expert’s work, he only works using the Martingale method with the same first lot

The method of opening the first deal depends on closing a number of previous candles and dividing by 3

If the outcome number 3, 6, or 9 works to open the first deal in the opposite direction to the current trend

If the trend is up, a sell deal is entered. If the trend is down, a buy deal is entered with the appearance of one of the three digits

Work on the appropriate frame for you. You can experiment with all timings and choose the best timing in the chart. Is it M5, M15, M30, or H1?

You choose according to the way the expert works with you

Max Spread = 0.3

Broker link from here













Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.

Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.

Time_End: The work is finished at the same





Continuous_trading = true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions.





Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

Currency:





GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURUSD gold

Time Frame:

M5, M15, M30, or H1

Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01