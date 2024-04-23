Trend Tandem mt4
Indicateurs
Andriy Sydoruk
Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The "Trend Tandem" indicator is a trend analysis tool in financial markets that helps traders determine the direction of price movement.
Options:
RISK: Determines the level of risk taken into account in the trend analysis. The higher the value, the more aggressively volatility is taken into account.
SSP (SSP Period): Defines the period of the moving average used to identify a trend. The higher the value, the smoother the trend signal will be.
CountBars: Determines the number of bars on which trend analysis is performed. The larger the value, the wider the analysis period and, possibly, the longer-term trend will be taken into account.