Trend Tandem mt4

The "Trend Tandem" indicator is a trend analysis tool in financial markets that helps traders determine the direction of price movement.





Options:





RISK: Determines the level of risk taken into account in the trend analysis. The higher the value, the more aggressively volatility is taken into account.

SSP (SSP Period): Defines the period of the moving average used to identify a trend. The higher the value, the smoother the trend signal will be.

CountBars: Determines the number of bars on which trend analysis is performed. The larger the value, the wider the analysis period and, possibly, the longer-term trend will be taken into account.