Be sure to contact me after your purchase by writing in private messages! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, don't hesitate to ask. Live Monitoring EURUSD MT4 version





Black Arrow is your assistant in the world of Forex trading! This advisor is a fully functional automated system that can optimally use a time-tested strategy to break out important price levels. This strategy, known since the birth of stock and financial markets, is a classic of stock analysis, honed and adapted to modern conditions of the Forex market, which makes it an ideal choice for professional traders and hedge funds.

The Black Arrow advisor strategy is optimized for trading the prestigious USDJPY currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This currency pair exhibits strong volatility, which is ideal for breakout strategies. Black Arrow is a conservative robot, as it does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale or grid orders. Each trade of this expert is protected by a small stop loss to protect your deposit from serious losses.

Choose the Black Arrow advisor to automate your Forex trading and free up time for more enjoyable things. Instead of spending enormous effort on routine manual trading and constantly experiencing stress, entrust this task to the Black Arrow robot, which knows no fatigue and is able to analyze the market 24 hours a day, making transactions without unnecessary emotions.





To start trading with the advisor, simply install it on the chart of the USDJPY currency pair with the H1 timeframe using standard settings, and also select the risk level that suits you before starting.





The most reliable way to ensure the effectiveness of a Forex robot is to monitor the trading results in real time. Many developers on the Forex market sell their products, but do not use them in trading themselves, as they are not confident in their effectiveness. This results in you buying a tool that is not suitable for "combat conditions" and, in fact, is just a useless dummy. Since I use my development in real trading, you have a unique opportunity to monitor the trading of the Black Arrow advisor in real time on a real account and personally see the effectiveness of this advisor: Live Signal

The Black Arrow advisor has demonstrated excellent results when tested on historical data, which you can reproduce on your computer. To do this, download the demo version of the advisor and test it in the strategy tester. You can download the test results by following the link: Backtest results





Peculiarities:

- does not use dangerous martingale or grid strategies; - fixed stop loss, which allows you to control the maximum level of risk per transaction; - automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading and full capital control; - fully automated and does not require the participation of the trader in trading; - uses a classic system of technical analysis for the breakdown of price levels, proven over decades, modernized for the modern Forex market.







Characteristics: Platform: MT5

Timeframe: H1

Currency: USDJPY

Strategy: Trading on breaking through price levels Trading time: Around the clock Minimum deposit: 100$









