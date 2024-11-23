Set point

Expert advisor based on 3 trend indicators and a signal filter to limit market entries when there are false signals.

It is recommended to test and update this signal filter once a year to adapt to changing market conditions.

The Expert Advisor includes the following parameters:

  • Magic number:
  • Maximum slippage:
  • Stop loss (pips):
  • Fixed lot or Risk:
  • Filter signal:
  • Info panel:


The Take Profit is automatic and this occurs when certain circumstances occur in the signals monitored by the expert.

This expert advisor does not use any dangerous strategy, such as martingale or grid, which can lead to the total loss of the account.

The Expert Advisor incorporates an information panel on the screen where the following is displayed:

  • User account number:
  • Magic Number:
  • Name of the expert:
  • Summary of expert profit / loss:
  • Count commissions paid to the broker:

The expert has undergone several stress tests in order to evaluate his versatility since 2014, obtaining very positive results.


