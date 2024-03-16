The Avia indicator analyzes the chart as a mathematical function with X-time and Y-price axes. Time is represented in bars and price in pips. The purpose of this indicator is to give the trader a signal to act at the moment when the function forms a recoilless movement in one direction over a certain period of time. Here are the main characteristics and settings of this indicator:





Peculiarities:

Non-rebound movement : The Avia indicator looks for moments when the price moves in one direction without significant pullbacks, which allows you to identify favorable moments to enter the market.

Arrow Signals : Shows the user favorable moments to enter the market using arrows on the chart. This makes the indicator signals easy to understand and use.

Versatility : Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, which allows the trader to choose the operating mode that is most suitable for his strategy.

Signal system: Has a signal system that can be customized. You can choose to receive a sound, an email, or a push notification.

Use in automatic and manual modes:





Auto mode:





To automatically use the indicator in the bot, you can embed several instances of the Avia indicator with different parameters. After optimizing each of them, you can generate a final signal based on data from all three indicators. This integrated approach allows you to take into account different aspects of the market and optimize signals for a specific strategy.





Manual mode:





To manually use the indicator, the trader must visually select parameters based on the price chart. By enabling the signal alert function, the trader can make decisions in accordance with these signals. It is important to consider other analysis tools to make the most informed decisions.





Options to configure:

StepX : Step on the X axis.

StepY : Step on the Y axis.

FlagAlert : Enable sound alert.

FlagEMail : Send a signal to email.

: Send a signal to email. FlagPush: Send a push notification.

The Avia indicator is a powerful tool for Forex traders, providing signals to enter the market at optimal times. It is important to remember that any trading strategy involves risk, so it is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a real account.