In addition to understanding market trends and logic, surviving in the forex market requires a grasp of risk management, discipline, and a sound trading strategy. While the Grid EA you mentioned may offer a simplified approach, it's important to note that relying solely on grid trading without a deeper understanding of market dynamics and risk management could be risky. Grid trading strategies involve placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals or price levels, aiming to profit from market fluctuations within a predefined range.



However, grid trading has its limitations and risks. It can lead to significant drawdowns if market conditions are unfavorable or if there is a strong and sustained trend in one direction. Additionally, blindly relying on a single strategy without adapting to changing market conditions or employing risk management techniques could result in losses.



To improve your chances of success in the forex market, it's crucial to continually educate yourself, develop a solid trading plan, practice risk management, and adapt your strategies based on market conditions. This might involve incorporating various technical and fundamental analysis methods, using multiple trading strategies, and continuously evaluating and adjusting your approach as needed. Remember, while simplicity can be effective, it should not come at the expense of understanding and managing the complexities of forex trading.









To survive in forex market. you need to know the market trend and logic.

To make it simple .please try this EA.

It is just Grid EA.

Please try with Use Grid= true

Every 30pips, EA will place BUY and SELL hedge orders.

They are closed with basket profit dollars.

Simple is the best.

That is what I have learned from Forex market.







