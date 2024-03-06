Unforgettable Trend

The "Unforgettable Trend" indicator is a hybrid trend indicator that combines signals from elementary indicators with a special analysis algorithm. Its main task is to show the moments most favorable for entering the market, based on the current trend.

Main characteristics:

Algorithm and noise filtering:
  • The indicator works as the main tool for determining the current trend in the market.
  • Built-in intelligent algorithm allows you to filter out market noise and generate accurate input signals.
Visual alarm:
  • The indicator uses color coding for signals:
  • Blue color - trend change from downward to upward.
  • Red color - a change in trend from upward to downward.
Versatility:
  • Can be used both as market entry points and as a filter for other strategies.
  • Suitable for both short-term pips on small timeframes and long-term trading.
Stability and efficiency:
  • The indicator does not redraw or lag, which ensures the stability of the signals.
  • The take profit level is assumed to be higher than the stop loss level, which contributes to effective risk management.
Supported markets and timeframes:
  • Works on all currency pairs, making it a universal tool for a trader.
  • Suitable for use on any timeframe, from smaller to larger.
The "Unforgettable Trend" indicator provides the trader with a convenient and reliable tool for determining the trend in the Forex market, which allows him to make informed trading decisions in accordance with the current market situation.
