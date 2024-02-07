Copy Evolution

3

Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group
search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me




This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that.

This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!!

PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS.

Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the trade a little higher(if is a sell) or a little lower (if is a buy)

NOW with the Copy Evolution YOU CAN HAVE THIS! and MUCH MORE:

  • You can copy the trades from one broker to another.( this is what all copiers do)
  • You can CHOOSE from which order the copier will start copying !
  • You can choose the lot size OF THE FIRST COPY ORDER !
  • You can set the MULTIPLIER you want (IF YOU WANT ) and not follow the multiplier of the EA you copy!
  • You can copy As many symbols you want with only ONE CHART open.



Copy evolution Utility: SEE SCREENSHOTS OF REAL ACTION and how to set it up.


1.MODE AUTO:

  • User can choose from which order the Slave account will start copyong the master(ex. from the 4th,5th etc)
  • The lot sizes will be the SAME AS THE MASTER's.


2.CUSTOM MODE:

  • You can choose the lot size OF THE FIRST COPY ORDER !
  • You can set the MULTIPLIER you want (IF YOU WANT ) and not follow the multiplier of the EA you copy!

📌How to use the Utility:

✅Attach the Copy Evolution in any chart you want in broker X.( I prefer to use a demo so i can copy the trade i want in the REAL) .YOU CAN COPY FROM REAL TO REAL. whatever you want though.

  • Choose working Mode: Master
  • Set the Delay at 500 millisec FOR FASTER EXECUTION.(The lower the value the faster,but also bigger CPU Usage)
  • If your broker has Prefix or Suffix You set the names in the inputs, separated with comma.
  • In Master Setting ON GROUP NAME you set a name you wish.


Now you open the charts you want to trade in your DEMO ACCOUNT STILL.You can put your EA on work or you can use the DEMO to trade manually.( note that the trades that now start to open in your DEMO will start be copied in the REAL from the number you will set in the copier utility.)


✅ Now you open a new MT4 on Broker X in which you want the trades to be copied.

Open a single chart, no matter which ,no matter the timeframe.

Attach the Copy evolution on the chart.

  • Choose working mode: Slave.
  • Set the Delay at 500 millisec FOR FASTER EXECUTION.(The lower the value the faster,but also bigger CPU Usage)
  • If your broker has Prefix or Suffix You set the names in the inputs, separated with comma.
  • In Slave Setting ON GROUP NAME you set a THE NAME name you HAVE SET on the MASTER account.

Now you can set when the copier will start copy.


  • Choose if you want AUTO MODE or CUSTOM MODE.
  • Copy from X position: If the value is 4 the copier will skip the first three positions on the DEMO and copy the 4th AND SO ON if there are more.
  • Initiial Lot size: No matter what is the size of the 4th position in you master account, you have the ability to set it as you wish in your REAL!
  • Lot multiplier:No matter how the positions are multiplier in your demo, you can set the multiplier you want on your REAL!


The positions will close in your real when they are close on the DEMO.





Produits recommandés
AccountTracker
Vladimir Knyshov
Utilitaires
Account tracker for a personal use. Collect account balance, equity, margin, initial margin, p/l and push to a webserver. Lifetime license. Settings: Allow dll import Allow webrequest for certain urls drag and drop expert advisor on a new chart, minimize the chart and leave on the backgroud. Statistics will be update every 3 second and push it to the server.
Health Check
Dua Yong Rew
Utilitaires
Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running. When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable. Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available. Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours Attach EA to any H1 chart
Phoenix MT4 Telegram Notifier
Petar Krastev
Utilitaires
Phoenix MT4 Telegram Notifier is a trading utility that integrates with both MetaTrader4 and Telegram. The utility publishes all your trades as signals in your channels or groups. This allows you to track in real time what is happening with your account via Telegram. Notifications for : Opened order Closed order Modified order Parameters : Telegram Bot Token - create a bot on Telegram and get a token Telegram Chat Id  - input your Telegram group/channel Id Notify for opened order - notifies wh
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilitaires
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
Clos Profit
Ivan Petrov
Utilitaires
close all profitable orders The set contains scripts for different purposes, facilitating work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. If necessary, a screen is provided for some scripts. Before working on a real account, check (on a demo account) whether the required script responds to your tasks (for example, there is a script for opening five orders at the same time, by default the lot is set to 10; so that you do not accidentally open five positions with a total volume of 50 lots - be attentive))) Use
Close all button and by percent
Mas Khairul Araaf
3 (1)
Utilitaires
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
Market Maker Expert
Oon Kar Lee
Experts
MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Utilitaires
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
Universal tpsl atr
Genesis Hafalla
Utilitaires
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the open  trades  to add take profit and stop loss that was  opened manually or by any other expert advisors.  The distance is based on Average True Range Indicator(ATR). How Does It Work? If Symbol to modify is set to "All Symbol" simply attach it to one chart, and all open trades in the entire terminal will set the take profit and stop loss with the distance of Average True Range value of their corresponding symbol.  If  Symbol
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Utilitaires
Un système automatisé d'envoi de notifications afin qu'aucun de vos abonnés ne rate vos événements de trading depuis votre terminal de trading. Un utilitaire qui envoie des notifications au messager Telegram sur toutes les opérations de trading sur votre compte. Instructions pas à pas pour connecter l'utilitaire à une chaîne dans Telegram -> ICI / MT5 -> ICI Avantages : Installation facile et instructions détaillées, Possibilité d'envoyer des captures d'écran ajustables, Texte de notification p
Account Info for MT4
Denis Zyatkevich
Utilitaires
Overview The script displays information about the trade account and the current financial instrument. Information about the trade account: Account - account number and type (Real or Demo); Name - name of the account owner; Company - name of a company that provide the access to trading; Server - trade server name; Connection State - connection state; Trade Allowed - shows whether trading is allowed on the account at the moment; Balance - account balance; Equity - account equity; Credit - amount
Fx The First Order
Denis Kudryashov
Utilitaires
The utility is designed for manually placing the first order in trading with a user-defined magic number that corresponds to the magic number of the currently running EA. You can choose the direction for opening an order and open it using "The First Order". After that, disable "The First Order" and enable your trading expert, which picks up the newly placed order and considers it to be its own, managing it accordingly. Trading experience helps traders to better determine the trade direction than
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilitaires
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Copy Trade MT4
Zhang Yi
Utilitaires
Copy Trade EA（Expert Advisor）是一种自动交易软件，可以帮助投资者自动复制其他交易者的交易策略和操作，从而获得类似于其它交易者的交易结果。该软件基于MetaTrader平台，具有易于使用、高效、灵活和自适应的特点，为投资者提供了自动化交易的一站式解决方案。 该软件支持多种交易品种，包括外汇、商品、股票和指数。其主要功能包括： 复制交易：该软件可以在实时模式下复制其他交易者的交易操作，自动将交易操作应用到您的账户中。您可以根据其他交易者的历史表现选择要跟随的交易者，并设置复制比例和风险管理策略，以满足您的投资需求。 风险管理：该软件支持多种风险管理策略，如止损、追踪止损和限价订单，可以帮助投资者最大限度地降低风险和保护资金。此外，该软件还提供了实时的交易报告和交易统计信息，以便投资者对其交易行为进行分析和调整。 自定义设置：该软件支持用户自定义设置，包括复制比例、交易量、止损和追踪止损距离、交易时间和其他参数。这些自定义设置可以根据投资者的偏好和风险承受能力进行调整。 高效运行：该软件基于MetaTrader平台，具有高效、灵活和自适应的特点。该软件
Manage trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitaires
Gestion des ordres actifs et en attente : breakeven automatique, modifications TP/SL, clôture partielle/totale, affichage visuel des niveaux sur le graphique Découvrez mon #1  Utility : 66+ fonctionnalités, incluant la gestion PRO des trades   |    Contactez-moi  si vous avez des questions 1) Fenêtre principale : pour gérer les ordres, vous pouvez définir un symbole spécifique [Symbol] ou sélectionner tous les symboles [ALL] Fermer toutes les positions actives [ALL] Fermer tous les trades profit
Limit Order by Oggy Crakers
Yogi Kurnia Sandi
Utilitaires
Utilities This is an EA program to make it easier for traders to place open limit orders on the market. This program is equipped with: Set Lots Set BuyLimit, (this is the first price you must input to set up a BuyLimit order on the chart) Set SellLimit, (this is the first price you must input to set up a SellLimit order on the chart) SL and TP sets, Set Magic Number (I also matched it in the Order Comment) Set STEP By Point, Set Max Order, and Close all by Magic Number (you can close all order
Risk Order Panel
Aleksei Firsov
Utilitaires
Risk Order Panel Торговая панель для выставления отложенных ордеров при ручной торговле. Панель позволяет не задумываться о расчетах параметров ордера, типа сделки, размера лота. При необходимости выставления ордера достаточно мышью определить точки входа, Stop Loss, Take Profit, указать сумму риска и нажать на кнопку выставления ордера. Всё остальное панель сделает сама. Основные возможности: Установка точек входа, Stop Loss, Take Profit путем перетаскивания линий прямо на графике. Автоматиче
Spread Writer
Gerhard Beyer
Utilitaires
This Expert Advisor shows Spread of maximal 26 Items in one Chart. For Every Item, a File could be writen. The Timeframe for average Spread could be selected. The Main Advantage of this EA is the ability to Watch Longterm. Spread for the Broker with the Files writen by the EA. The Files are stored in the Directory \mql\files for live Charts \tester\files for Backtest In Backtest only one Currency could be writen Filename: Spread+Account+Item+Timeframe.CSV Attention lower Timeframe, faster File g
ExPad
Igor Semyonov
Utilitaires
ExPad  - a trade panel for comfortable trading on financial markets. Suitable for trading any financial instruments. In general, the panel is able to perform the following functions: Open and reverse of deals Operation with visible and hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit Independent management of visible and hidden StopLosses Profit protection due to Breakeven and Trailing Stop  Choice of technique for Trailing Stop Distance from market price Moving Average Bolinger Bands Middle Line High and Low pri
Trendline EA
Carlos Oliveira
4.5 (10)
Utilitaires
The FXTT Trendline EA for MT4 is a trading robot designed to automate trades based on trendlines drawn on your charts. This EA improves MetaTrader's standard capabilities by allowing you to set pending orders directly from your trendlines, enhancing your trading strategy with precision and automation. Key Features: Automated Trading: Automates trades based on trendlines you draw, enhancing precision and reducing manual effort. Customizable Actions and Alerts: Assign specific Buy/Sell actions to
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Gann Box est un outil puissant et polyvalent conçu pour aider les traders à identifier et exploiter les niveaux clés du marché. Cet indicateur permet de dessiner un rectangle sur le graphique, qui est automatiquement divisé en plusieurs zones avec des niveaux stratégiques  0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . Lorsque le prix touche un de ces niveaux, des alertes se déclenchent, offrant ainsi une aide précieuse pour les décisions de trading. Vous savez instantanément l'évolution du marché par ra
MQLTA One Click Trade Pro
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.56 (9)
Utilitaires
One Click Trade Pro is a tool that allows you to open orders with just one click, choosing all the parameters, including the Magic Number! Useful if you want to quickly submit trades specifying also their Magic Number. Other than submitting new orders you can also see the list of orders (with their Magic Number) and change their Stop Loss and Take Profit. The PRO version also allows you to: Open opposite pending orders Setup and submit orders using lines, for a better visualization How does it
FREE
UTralVirtual
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilitaires
Utilitaire de gestion des positions ouvertes et des commandes en attente. Le trailing stop intégré a cinq modes et sept outils. Il existe un stop loss virtuel et un take profit virtuel, qui peuvent être librement déplacés sur le graphique. À l'aide du simulateur de trading intégré, vous pouvez vérifier le fonctionnement de l'EA dans le testeur de stratégie. Un guide détaillé de UTralVirtual peut être trouvé dans la section "Commentaires". Avantages 5 modes trailing stop: virtuel, normal, total,
Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT4
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
EA Nova Trade
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses 3 different strategies based on news fluctuations. The EA downloads the news from economic sites. The EA takes into account only HIGH and MEDIUM impact news and trades on their basis. The EA uses a smart profit taking system. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql . Optimized for EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD / H1 For the EA to work correctly, open Tools > Options > Expert
Double Win
Yu Zheng Wang
Utilitaires
Introducing the OrderManager: A Revolutionary Utility for MT4 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 4. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy.  Key Features: Risk Management: Define the risk of your trades quickly and easily, allowing you to make better decisio
Partial Close EA
Rimantas Petrauskas
3.25 (4)
Utilitaires
The most simple and easy to use Partial Close EA (by Rimantas Petrauskas ) The main idea of this EA is to apply partial close to your positions. EA will automatically find your open market positions and apply partial close according to your settings. For those who do not know what Partial Close is: it is simply an action to close only a part of your position. For example, if your trade lot size is 1.2 and you close 25% of it (which is 0.3) you will still have 0.9 lot size trade running and exist
Order Reminder MT4
Nguyen Duc Tam
Utilitaires
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT4 (for MT5 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit this link (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (send ev
Replicator
Aleksej Shcherbak
Utilitaires
The program is designed for copying your successful orders. The price is often fluctuates within a channel. But there is no time to monitor the terminal and place the next orders, especially if it happens at night. Place an order, when it closed with profit, the program repeats your order as a pending limit order. This will continue until the order closes with a loss, or the price goes too far away and the pending order will not trigger. An offset is provided for inclined channels. The order wil
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilitaires
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitaires
Consultez instantanément l'historique de vos transactions clôturées par jour et par semaine, vos transactions ouvertes actuelles et votre exposition au forex sur un seul graphique ! Utilisez la carte thermique pour identifier les transactions rentables et où se situe votre baisse actuelle au sein de votre portefeuille de trading. Boutons de fermeture rapide Utilisez les boutons de fermeture rapide pour clôturer chaque transaction sur un seul symbole, clôturer des transactions individuelles en
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilitaires
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
GRID Manual v02
Clim Fandeev
Utilitaires
Grid robot that maintains every open position opened by the trader. The buttons on the screen are used for opening the initial trade. The yellow labels display the price of total breakeven for each grid. The light blue labels display the level of total take profit for orders of each grid. The take profit is virtual. With each subsequent opened order the take profit of the grid is adjusted to get the total profit in the sum of the profit of the initial order, regardless of the size of all lots in
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Easy Trade – Gestion des transactions intelligente, simple et puissante Easy Trade est la solution tout-en-un pour la gestion des transactions destinée aux utilisateurs de MetaTrader souhaitant garder le contrôle du risque et assurer une exécution fluide. Conçu dès le départ avec les retours des traders, Easy Trade facilite l'exécution, la surveillance et la gestion des transactions sur plusieurs symboles – sans complexifier votre flux de travail. Que vous pratiquiez le scalping manuel ou que
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (24)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Copieur Master MT4       est un outil de copie de transactions pour les terminaux MetaTrader 4 et MetaTrader 5. Il prend en charge la copie dans les deux sens : de MT4 à MT5, de MT5 à MT4, ainsi qu'entre comptes du même type MT4 à MT4. Pour fonctionner correctement, tous les terminaux doivent fonctionner sur le même PC ou VPS. [   DÉMO   ] [   Instruction   ] Pour copier vers MetaTrader 4, une version séparée —       Copieur Master MT5       — est requis. Caractéristiques principales : Modes de
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Utilitaires
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Plus de l'auteur
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
Gold Stallion
Antonis Michos
4.73 (45)
Experts
-40% OFF HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Huge Upgrade in: Conditions of entry.(The same as before plus some restrictions for even better). Added Buttons for Pause and Restart EA from chart. Added input for Pause EA based on number of positions and restart the EA based on candle of 4H chart if it is back on trend!   Gold Stallion uses artificial intelligence to produce as better as it can entries in gold.
Virtual Trendline Scalper MT5
Antonis Michos
5 (3)
Experts
Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
Virtual Trendline Scalper
Antonis Michos
4.71 (14)
Experts
Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
Advanced Semi Auto trading
Antonis Michos
3.86 (7)
Experts
-40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
Trend and Counter trend Project
Antonis Michos
5 (3)
Experts
-70% OFF Join the telegram Group. Copy Paste the following address:  https://t.me/+nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk or contact me. Or follow the link under my profile    HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. About EA: There are tens of calculations made on chart for the best possible entry in order to AVOID news, sudden changes etc.ALL based on past reactions and trained for the next possible ones . 3 different strategies cover almost all best possible scenarios for scalping the trend an
Virtual KillerTrade
Antonis Michos
5 (12)
Utilitaires
-40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Welcome. Virtual Killer Trade is an exceptional EA which : Guides you WHEN to open the FIRST trade. After that an intelligent system starts to manage that trade and you do not have to worry when to close it neither when you must open a second or third etc one !!! Attach the EA, wait for the signal,open the trade and then go to sleep !!! FOR more experienced traders,you do not have to wait for a signal.Open the first tra
Unparallel Code
Antonis Michos
4 (4)
Experts
Join telegram group by clicking on the link you will find below my picture's profile. Welcome. Unparallel Code uses 97 conditions based on several indicators to scan the market and open a position. There are two conditions based on candle formations that will decide the minimum distance between trades. Two stop loss inputs.One for only the first position and one for the rest. You can use only the stop loss for the first position for example and let the rest . Two different take profit inp
Cent Builder
Antonis Michos
3.67 (3)
Experts
-40% OFF CENT BUILDER is an EA that is made to trade A LOT ,thus,it will need some margin in order to be profitable. I suggest using it on cent accounts or in BIG regular accounts. -*- The EA is trend following using  HEDGE SYSTEM (if you want it you use it.If not you choose HEDGE OFF. ALSO you can choose the lot size and WHEN it will start). -*- The EA also uses a SUPER partial closing system for recovery. Join Telegram Group (Copy Paste this link) : https://t.me/ +nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk
Super Hedge Modus
Antonis Michos
Experts
VERY IMPORTANT: Before you purchase-test this EA : DOWNLOAD history of pair in 1M Use spread below 30 point. You must have a HEDGE BROKER that allows more than 300 orders at the same time in one account.(contact me if you do not know any .) Super Hedge Modus Multipair function => If you run more than 1 pair in same account and you DO NOT CHANGE the magic numbers, the EA will manage all trades as one pair! Of course if you set different magic numbers the pairs will trade separately. About S
The Hedging Master
Antonis Michos
Experts
40% OFF for 2 DAYS Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me Source code also available for sale (serious offers only).   Please note: This EA (Expert Advisor) trades continuously. It’s normal for backtesting to show occasional issues; if it didn’t, the EA would be worth far more. You’ll need to monitor it closely. To help manage this, I use an input called “stop opening in general” set to -500. This lets me pause trading if drawdown (DD) i
C Evolution MT5
Antonis Michos
Utilitaires
Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the
Filtrer:
Adrian Nieves De La Cruz
297
Adrian Nieves De La Cruz 2024.12.17 08:59 
 

It doesn't work very well, it may have errors in the copy. It is not very customizable.

Antonis Michos
34836
Réponse du développeur Antonis Michos 2025.07.31 16:23
I am sorry but it works and does not have ANY errors.You are not the ONLY client you use it!So, better check with your broker and VPS issues.
As for the customization, is SUPER easy and one that you can find NOwhere else in the marketplace.
Répondre à l'avis